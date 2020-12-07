The heroes were local
The cover story of the Dec. 3 newspaper reported the Nov. 30 impassioned response to the ongoing work by Donald Trump and allies to undermine American democracy.
A courageous Gabriel Sterling is the voice of local and state Republican officials throughout the United States who have largely acted professionally and in line with their constitutional and statutory duties, safeguarding democracy from tyranny.
Sterling’s defense of the electoral system adds to the chorus of local and state Republican voices defending the electoral process in their respective states, while federal Republican office holders largely remain silent or even fuel Trump’s rhetoric.
While Trump ran against democracy during this campaign season, seeming to bring the electoral system to a breaking point, an important takeaway is the display of its durability. While there were moments when heavy pressure from Donald Trump nearly stalled the normal process, like the wavering of duties of canvassers in Wayne County, Mich., such moments were the exception rather than the rule.
The state and local officials of both parties are the heroes of this year’s election, proving that American democracy is stronger than the threat of one man.
Jamal Lyksett
Moscow
A question of values, not masks
Throughout the course of Dale Courtney’s writings on COVID-19, I have understood his main point and perspective as questioning the wisdom, efficacy and justice of the prevailing strategies and tactics employed in response to the prevailing perception of the COVID-19 situation. In his challenge to the status quo, he has referenced masks. Masks seem to be a sensitive symbolic touchstone within the greater debate, but not really the point.
Dale and Chuck Pezeshki have both posed important questions to consider regarding situation awareness, (perception matching reality) and consequence of action. I believe both have tried to take a global view of the situation and attain what has been referred to as “topsight,” the ability to see the whole dynamic situation (not just medical) in a purely dispassionate, practical way and then apply held values and objectives to decision making regarding strategy and tactics.
Employing masks (tactic) may be effective to flatten the curve (strategy) but may not be effective to ultimately defeat COVID-19, whatever that might mean. The tactic might result in dangerous unintended consequences. It’s worth discussing, not cancelling or silencing. It would seem some readers are focused on the small picture tactics rather than the big-picture strategies. In discussing strategies, values have to be weighed. That would seem the more important prerequisite conversation.
I would not usually counsel another to “draw fire” without a clear tactical objective but I encourage Dale to keep bringing the challenge to conventional mainstream thought. Thanks Dale. Perhaps others are flanking while you take the hits.
Dennis Pratt
Moscow
Ready to provide help
Readers who are considering a Christmas gift/donation for the benefit of local folks in need might consider the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Throughout the pandemic we continue to meet with the poorest of the poor in Latah County to deal with their issues head on. We are all volunteers and have no administration expense, no staff and no office. Every dollar we receive goes toward its intended purpose.
Last year, our members made approximately 450 home visits to assist over 1,900 people in crisis situations in Latah County. As a nongovernment organization we have no bureaucracy and are able to respond quickly. In many cases we are the last hope for homeless prevention, utilities disconnect, food and clothing.
Although we are a faith based organization, our assistance is completely, totally, unconditionally nondiscriminatory. If you need help, you qualify.
Thank you for your consideration and Merry Christmas.
Gerard Connelly
Moscow
Trails belong to us all
Bill Brock recently suggested commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Jim LaFortune’s passing by naming the extensive trail network on Moscow Mountain after Jim. He called to get my thoughts, and while I appreciated the sentiment, I did not agree. It is not the Jim LaFortune trail system, it is the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association trail system.
I have memories of Jim and family around every corner on Moscow Mountain. But, every other trail user has their own set of memories. Folks have recovered from surgery by hiking those trails. Kids have been taught to ride a bike and have then left their parents in the dust. Babies have been soothed to sleep in backpacks. Many a good dog has tired themselves out cavorting up there.
The MAMBA trail system on Moscow Mountain is a unique asset to this community. The public access provided by the generosity of private landowners is unmatched anywhere else. Bennett Lumber Company, the Warnick Trust and others too numerous to list have worked cooperatively with past and present MAMBA leadership. Thousands of volunteer hours have been logged by this community to build and maintain these trails. To see all past and current leadership, and great pictures of volunteers, please visit bikemoscow.org. Make a donation or send a thank you email.
While alive, Jim wanted three things: He wanted trails to ride, a place to pee and, when he grew up, he wanted to be an anonymous philanthropist. LaFortune’s Flight Trail was completed just before he died. PCEI’s Jim LaFortune Groover is tribute to the second wish. Jim’s Huck Finn approach to trail building initiated the MAMBA club, but it was never a solo endeavor. To see MAMBA’s continuation and the joy this asset brings to the community is already Jim’s third wish come true.
Kathie LaFortune
Moscow
Cuts at the newspaper
I realize your recent decision to reduce the number of editions of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News is a reflection of these pandemic times.
As a former employee of your firm, I empathize with the laid off staff and their families.
I would like you to further consider whether your company should take the funds you’ll save from myself and others, who have already prepaid for their subscription(s) for a six-day newspaper and distribute those funds to help the homeless instead.
If not, then I suggest you inform your customers that your firm either apologizes for spending our money without requesting our permission or your firm will extend the duration of our receipt of a five newspaper per week delivery to make up the difference.
Dana Dolsen
Moscow