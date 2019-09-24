Mr. Brock, your column, “America needs less pollution, not more,” (Daily News, Sept. 19) couldn’t have said it better.
It’s obvious Trump never saw those commercials on television from the 1970s featuring the American Indian with the tear in his eye after seeing those horrific pollution scenes in our country.
I’m also betting he never read Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring.” Maybe if he’d pulled that silver spoon out of his mouth and actually experienced the great outdoors, he’d have a better appreciation for our land and its resources. As it is, he seems to be set on destroying it all single handedly.
Scott Mikolajczyk
Moscow