My story is not unique. On at least four occasions over the last 10 years I have been admitted to Pullman Regional Hospital for routine medical procedures or for more serious medical conditions. Each time I have received timely, professional and personalized care.
It felt like a small-town atmosphere with the warm and caring environment, but had a metropolitan flavor with the highly trained staff and medical facility. Pullman Regional Hospital has outgrown their current space, and in order to keep up with the population growth of Pullman, it is imperative that they be able to expand with the community needs and build to allow expansion for specialty services and physicians who can be in close proximity to the hospital.
Their plans to provide a community-wide electronic medical record will be one of the best things that could ever happen for all the patients who need care. It will help connect medical records between physician partners, other hospitals in the region and Pullman Regional Hospital.
Please vote yes on Proposition 1 and support Pullman Regional Hospital. They were here for me when I needed them, and I want to make sure that continues to happen for all of us now and in the future.
Carrie Coen
Pullman