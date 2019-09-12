I was pleased to see the Sept. 2 Daily News article on Bryonia. The invasive weed is a serious problem that has concerned me for years. I was disappointed that the article was so pessimistic about controlling the weed.
True, we will likely never eradicate Bryonia, and it will be difficult to control in wildlands. However, it can be controlled in many of the situations where I observe the weed. It requires recognition of the plant, and then a determination to eliminate it. Yes, I said “eliminate.”
I know it’s possible because I’ve done it. If a person chooses a hawthorne or chokecherry, for example, to protect, he or she would then pull the vines out of the ground. They’re easy to pull. It’s not necessary to pull them out of the shrub, although that would be a good thing to do if there are ripening fruit on the vines to attract birds, or they’re weighing down the shrub. Do wear gloves and long sleeves, as some people are sensitive to the Bryonia sap.
If this de-vining is repeated two or three times in the growing season and then again each successive summer, eventually the root won’t survive. If the plant is well-established, this could take a long time, but in the meantime, the shrub will thrive.
Pulling down that considerable viney biomass is very satisfying! If the vines are targeted when the plants are young, it takes only a couple seasons to eliminate the root by pulling down the vines. I’ve contemplated starting an Adopt-a-Hawthorne program, which would match concerned volunteers with known Bryonia infestations. Perhaps I’ll pursue that.
In the meantime, watch for the Bryonia vines to turn red this fall, with purple berries — that’s a good time to locate the plants to target. And be sure to get permission from the landowner.
Karen Ward
Moscow