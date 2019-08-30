Our hearts break again and again as we read headlines in the news about the murders in our land. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were no murder. Ever. If everyone just determined within their own being to not murder. That would make our world a much, much better place. Can you conceptualize it?
Of course, we have laws against murder. But, they don’t really work. External laws never do. We need laws that operate from the inside out.
Now, imagine a world without stealing. If everyone just determined to not steal anything from anybody. Wow. Extend the not stealing thought to include not stealing the affection of another person’s spouse. Then internally determine to not even have the mental wish to take other people’s stuff. Pops the mind.
Then let us conceive of a world where everyone self determines to only tell the truth about others.
Then add every person honoring their parents. In addition, let’s have everyone take one day a week off from all their labors. Great ideas, huh!
Next — no one does evil in the name of religion.
Of course you may recognize these ideas as some ancient wisdom literature commonly referred to as the Ten Commandments. Just paraphrased and reordered a bit. These are not new ideas. They are guidance common to all major faiths. If they were universally imbedded in everyone’s minds and hearts, they would change our dystopia into a true utopia.
So, why would anyone want them not taught to all kids in all schools everywhere? Why do some folks want to remove them from the public square?
Maybe those who would oppose the Ten Commandments have a different agenda and really don’t want us to live at peace with one another.
Travis Brock
Colfax