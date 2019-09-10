Whose hair-brained idea was it to end over a century of traditional baking at the Latah County Fair this year and replace it with trendy gluten-free bread and cakes that sparkle?
My wife has won many blue ribbons at the fair for her fine baking for the past 30-plus years. Needless to say, she won’t be entering anything this year and we won’t be attending the fair for the first time in as many years.
I wonder how many other traditional bakers and farm wives throughout Latah County feel the same. Instead of completely omitting 100 years of tradition and replacing it with baked products most people don’t even eat, a better solution would have been to include new categories of baked goods to showcase new trends without excluding the traditions most of us enjoy at our local county fair.
Joe Long
Moscow