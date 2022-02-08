Letters to remember — a rarified collection

Sadly, much of what has recently appeared on this page seems to be a waste of newsprint and ink. Rhetoric is heated. Snide snark is rife. Allegations are hurtful. Substance is lacking. Insults thrive. Hurled epithets abound. Attempts at elevated, rational discourse are rare.
But they do occur. A brilliant example appeared on these pages Jan. 25, when four outstanding, well-written letters to the editor brought factual information to bear on a variety of disparate topics. One writer described her extended, personal debilitation and suffering from “long Covid.” I’d never heard the term until I read her letter. It’s explained in a Guardian article of Feb. 3. (Google “great gaslighting covid” to find it.) It describes a New Yorker’s experience with an online support group of COVID “longhaulers” — people “recovering” from the infection. But not really.
Anecdotal descriptions suggest they’re not recovering. The residual illness is not restricted to the respiratory system. The group’s report identifies “62 self-reported symptoms, including not only chest tightness, dry cough and elevated temperature but also brain fog, concentration issues, memory loss, dizziness, insomnia and even seizures.” Participants had “less than a 1-in-5 chance of making a recovery by day 50 of their illness.”
Back here on the Palouse, Kari Miller’s letter “The lingering effects” describes her “personal experience with long COVID-19.” She wrote it to help people understand “what hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing” throughout the U.S. This brave, poignant description of the problems she faces corroborates similar descriptions in the Guardian.
Her lingering symptoms have cost her much materially, but the emotional effects described in her letter are beyond calculation: “I’m half the person I was and overall, I’m lucky compared to others who are suffering … similar or … worse symptoms.” She hopes her letter will raise awareness of the worldwide suffering and needs wrought by this disease.
Approaching the issue from a different perspective, Chris Norden’s letter laments “the current trend of angrily refusing to participate in basic, common-sense public health precautions.” He applauds “under-40 Americans” who “understand what cooperation toward a common goal means” in preventing deaths from an epidemic.
Norden decries our system, which “favors concentrations of money and established political power and influence” and “religious culture that assumes … older men have all the answers.”
“I’m an old guy myself,” he writes, but “We don’t have any such monopoly, nor should we.”
In “The miracle of America,” Stan Smith observes, “In these troubled times, many feel we are lost,” but “Our American album holds many powerful images of the past and present.” That “beautiful mosaic” is “more than enough to cover the ugliness of racism, ignorance and prejudice that sadly are also a part of our story.”
Smith then strengthens his observations with some powerful examples: The young Chinese-American architect who designed The Vietnam Memorial, now visited annually by five million. He mentions an all-Black Union regiment that sustained major losses during the Civil War. In World War II, Navajo “Code Talkers” were instrumental in Pacific victories, and the most decorated unit in American history was Japanese-American. “Historically,” Smith concludes, “our citizenry is a collection of natives, slaves and immigrants” who have endured ceaseless discrimination, but who constitute “the miracle of America.”
Pollution from lead was discovered in the 1940s, as Trish Hartzell explains in “Health over wealth, please.” It took three decades of fighting “powerful gasoline interests who valued wealth over our health” to “phase out lead from gasoline” in the 1970s.
Hartzell likens today’s atmospheric excesses of CO2 to the 1940s lead pollution. “Lead and carbon dioxide are very different, but a similar scenario is currently unfolding” with “consequences even more serious than ubiquitous lead.” She calls on us to request action from our Congressional representatives and President Biden to pass “carbon fee and dividend” legislation to reduce carbon dioxide.
All four of these thoughtful, articulate, positive letters are good examples of what can be achieved on the Opinion page of the Daily News. Multiple adages suggest elevating discourse through civil, courteous dialogue. One of the best-known is from Proverbs 15:1: “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.”
These opinion pages have seen much anger recently. Might we all consider speaking thoughtfully, less grievously, and softly?
