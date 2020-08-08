Kicked out, feeling used
It had been more than 40 years since I’d been in Moscow, as my new bride and I then viewed the town in anticipation of possibly attending law school there. So I really looked forward to seeing Moscow once again, to watch a grandson play the weekend in a regional baseball tournament. What a beautiful, peaceful community. We stayed in a local hotel, strolled through and purchased produce in the farmers market, had a delicious breakfast in a nearby eatery, and thoroughly enjoyed being with family for the tournament.
But alas, the tournament was cut short, canceled by city officials who determined COVID-19 protocol noncompliance at a soccer tournament. It would have been a reasonable and prudent action, had warnings been given and not heeded. But there were no warnings given; just across the board shutdown of soccer and baseball tourneys that were winding down on Sunday. Why stop the baseball tournament?
To have basically evicted all venues in one broad sweep, was, to be generous, a clumsy, heavy-handed approach. People are fine when they feel they’ve been dealt with fairly. To sum it up: no early warning; canceled on the last day — weekend money spent in Moscow, with no championships played. Hey Moscow, don’t hang out a welcome sign if folks are not actually welcome. We feel used.
Dennis Miller
Rigby, Idaho
Will not go to some businesses
I appreciate the Moscow City Council continuing the mask mandate until October. Although we do not live in Moscow, we typically go shopping there as well as occasionally go dining and recreating. We noticed recently at a business where we typically go that neither the servers nor cooks wore masks, and there were a number of unrelated people congregated at the bar, also without masks. We considered reporting the business, but decided to use our money to speak for us. We will not be going to any business that does not comply with the safety measures that Moscow has instituted. It is not so much following the law but the safety of the community that we value.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Mask analogy has no place
Suggesting that a requirement to wear masks in order to protect against coronavirus is in any way similar to a Nazi edict is absurd.
People deploy this false analogy too often and too easily and thus minimize the pain and suffering brought about by the Holocaust. Family members of victims of the Holocaust still suffer to this day.
To say that discomfort in wearing a mask is in any way similar to the discomfort of people being packed into boxcars and being shipped to death camps as an act of genocide is reprehensible. Stop using the Nazi analogy to further your private ends. Shame on you.
Jay Feldman
Moscow
30 pieces of silver
The Pullman neighborhood near the junction of NE Lower Drive and Stadium Way, across from WSU’s Perham Hall, today witnessed a new massacre of the innocents as 20-some trees so far — and more to come apparently — have fallen to make way for a clinic of the faith-based Palouse Care Network. Hence the Biblical proportions, I guess.
It’s unfortunate that our planning commission did not have the vision or courage to block development along this congested portion of Stadium Way, or to insist on a site plan that preserved the natural beauty this property enjoyed before it was gifted to the Presbyterian Church which promptly sold it into betrayal.
I hope they are enjoying their 30 pieces of silver. Is it possible that the Presbyterian Church needs to be reminded that things didn’t work out too well for Judas?
Tim Kohler
Pullman
New leadership needed
I grew up hunting and fishing, hiking and camping along the Snake River when it ran wild and free. We picked fruit from the orchards at Wawawai. I have memories of stopping in at the Wawawai Store for a candy bar on many a hunting trip, and of swimming in the current of the river while waiting for the Lyons Ferry to arrive and take us across the river at a time when an archaeological crew from Washington State University was frantically excavating Marmes Rockshelter before it was flooded out by the rising waters behind Lower Monumental Dam.
I learned to rock climb at Granite Point, but by that time, in the early 1970s, clearing and construction for Lower Granite Dam was well underway. The orchards, where only a few years earlier we had picked peaches and apricots were gone. The old Wawawai Store was nothing more than a ruin, soon to be completely demolished.
I watched as a wild and free river was turned into a series of slack-water reservoirs. A once thriving river community and semi-wild ecosystem turned into something that looks almost lifeless to me. To this very day it breaks my heart to see.
The final EIS just put out by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration only furthers this heartbreak by refusing to offer real solutions to the fish and communities hurt by the construction of these four dams. It’s time we look elsewhere for the leadership these rivers need.
J Michael Short
Pullman
Masks and social censorship
The immediate responses to Kalena Kendell’s column of Aug. 1-2 deal only with the lighter topic in her column: her choice to move among us maskless, as a form of protest. I wish that she might choose a gentler form of protest, because going maskless is potentially lethal — dispersing a virus that could go on to someone whose body will fail to survive.
Looking beyond Kendell, to the anti-mask protesters — wearing their cute little tacticool outfits, while daringly maskless, engaging in virologically violent protest — as they talk negatively about the violent element among the Portland protesters, who use bricks against armored personnel; unpleasant, but not lethal. That right there is hypocrisy. Does the president want an open, booming economy for his reelection campaign? We can open the economy after we defeat the virus, which we can do by denying it access to our bodies, which we can do by masking and distancing. Hint, hint, boys — mask up.
Everyone chose to ignore what Kendell’s column was about. She is protesting the censorship of posts on social media like Facebook (Yes, Kathy Graham, it happens), saying that these platforms are giving themselves control of the American voice, controlling the ability of a free people to share thoughts. How do we dismantle that? I hope that someone is on this. While we’re on the topic of central thought control, how old are the books in the school libraries? A few decades ago, someone came to my door, asking if I had a space in which we could preserve the school’s library. It was being replaced, in its entirety. Did that happen? Or are the old books still in the school libraries?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman