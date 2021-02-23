An act of public service
I subscribed to the Daily News four years ago so that I had a ready supply of fire-starter. Now I eagerly await the paper so that I can read the local stories, editorials and letters to the editor. The Daily News has developed into an important, almost daily, habit that helps me to feel more in touch with the local community. I now agree with my friend who once told me, “I subscribe to the Daily News as an act of public service.”
There are many articles to be found online, and in the Daily News, of how journalism is in dire jeopardy. Whether it is from the production of “clickbait” stories, or the damage done by talking heads like Tucker Carlson and Jake Tapper, journalism needs to improve. One way I see this happening is by the taxation of social media that could return advertising dollars to local publications. Such taxes are being attempted in Australia and we should all be watching this closely.
Reading a local paper has served to quell my anxieties over the dismantling of our society as I can witness a vigorous dialog among people who do not always agree with each other but live peacefully in the same communities. We need to be concerned by the shrinking budget of the Daily News and our loss of Monday’s paper. Being attentive to local journalism strengthens the community. I would like to suggest that subscribers to this paper start conversations with people about becoming subscribers. If there is a larger subscriber base then advertisers will return to help support a vital civic function. Supporting local journalism is an act of public service, just like my friend once said.
Seth Magnuson
Moscow
The simplest answer
Since the second impeachment ended without a conviction, Trump likely feels vindicated in telling lies about election fraud and inciting his followers to violence. And Mitch McConnell likely thinks he’s made the right calculation, to vote not to convict him and to also declare Trump’s guilt. He gets to assure the deep pocketed supporters that he’s not crazy, and to keep his name off the list of those who would condemn Trump on the floor of the Senate. And then there are those seven senators who were willing to step up and vote their conscience, to agree with the prosecution, that Trump had committed a deliberate crime against the people and the Constitution. They will likely land on the right side of history and the wrong side of the next primary challenge. Occam’s Razor says the simplest answer is probably the true one. How does this event cut our politics today and into the future? I’m taking notes.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Opposes initiative bill
Sen. Steve Vick dropped an enormous pile of political bovine excrement at the feet of Idaho voters. He hopes we won’t notice.
SB 1110 will put further restrictions on the rights of Idaho voters to use the initiative and referendum process. He is playing the rural versus urban card. Vick claims that rural voters don’t have a voice in the initiative process. He is absolutely wrong.
The initiative process does two things. One is, if successful, that an issue is put on the ballot for Idaho voters to decide. The other is that going through the initiative process makes all Idahoans aware of the issue. It’s this second piece that is important as Idaho’s constitution states, “All political power is inherent in the people.”
Idaho’s current law works. Senate Bill 1110 will make it more difficult for rural Idahoans to exercise their political power. In order for an initiative to get on the ballot we would need more signatures from more counties. Rural voters would have less opportunity to have our voices heard. It would be more difficult for rural counties to get an initiative important to us such as rural medical clinics, airports, school funding or growing hemp on the ballot.
The initiative process is used to get an issue on the ballot so all of us can vote. This is not about rural versus urban. What Sen. Vick wants to do is deny us the opportunity to vote.
Please join me in opposing SB 1110.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry, Idaho
Muzzling the people
It is much easier to govern if you don’t have to listen to the wishes of the governed. Some members of the Idaho legislature are again trying to further muzzle the voice of the people.
Sen. Steve Vick has introduced a bill making the citizen initiative process nearly impossible.
The writers of our state constitution wisely established the right of regular citizens to create and pass legislation through the initiative process. Previous bills passed by the legislature have made the initiative process very difficult. Currently to bring an initiative to a vote signatures by 6 percent of all registered voters including 6 percent of voters in each of 18 legislative districts. Senator Vick’s bill would require 6 percent of every district in the state.
The initiative process has not been overused in Idaho. Many initiatives never make it to the ballot due to the already high hurdles to get there. Many legislators are still mad because Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion by a 61-percent margin with majority approval in nearly every county. Apparently even though a large majority of citizens favor a bill, Vick and his friends feel they should be ignored.
In 2019 the legislature passed an even more restrictive bill, which was vetoed by Gov. Little. The current bill has a strong chance of passing unless citizens speak up. To protect our rights as citizens we must work to see that Vick’s bill is defeated.
Robert Johnson
Moscow
Jerks and tolerance
The way former (thank goodness) President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Mitch McConnell last week, we might wonder what kind of real friendships Trump could possibly maintain. Those of us who attended public high schools can easily imagine what kind of fellow student Trump would have been.
I am pretty sure he couldn’t have won a student election in my high school, even with his family’s wealth. Normal American kids can spot an entitled lying jerk when they encounter one. He couldn’t have influenced religious students like he does adult evangelicals now, because his basic immorality would have been obvious and intolerable to the religious students I knew. Trump wouldn’t have won over the high school bullies either, like he did the Proud Boys and other of his current thug supporters. Such wayward teenagers don’t respect an obvious coward.
Lucky for Trump his father consigned him to an elite military high school where jerks like him were better tolerated.
Richard Shafer
Pullman