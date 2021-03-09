I believe in you
Dear Pullman, I am your daughter. I am your sister. I am a mother. Please stand with me. Hold my hand. Say out loud, with me, together with one voice, Black Lives Matter, and because Black Lives Matter, we must end racism now. Do not sweep the message under the rug by co-opting it, by putting a kind and pretty face on it, by tokenism. Standing together and speaking with one voice is not negating other lives, it is affirming all lives.
Say it loud, say it together with one voice, with unity, with love. Black Lives Matter. I believe in you.
carol ndambuki
Pullman
Off on the wrong foot
The words we use are important. In July 2020 a group of citizens worked in an effort to “demand a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pullman.”
In an online petition they stated that, “The project would be executed by local artists and volunteers, and allows for our community to come together in this time of needed change, reform, and healing via artistic expression.”
During the July 14 city council meeting, the Daily News said the same citizens “made it clear their support is not for the Black Lives Matter organization, but for Black Lives Matter as a civil rights movement.”
In the mural idea created by Jiemei Lin and chosen by the public, there is no distinction between the two. I see the problem with that.
I think “demanding” a mural during a time of social turmoil, even if badly needed, probably set things off on the wrong foot. It caused our local leaders to become reactive, instead of being able to be proactive.
Regrettably, protocols weren’t followed, and mistakes were made. It’s hard for people to come together in a community when one group is demanding something, even if the thing they are demanding is very good.
I agree with Ms. Lin that a mural recognizing the suffering of black people in Pullman is very important. Social justice and reform are too important for this work to die in rhetoric.
I hope that all concerned are able to create a project that does allow our community to come together for change, reform and healing through art. It’s just going to take some working together to make it happen.
Laurel Nickels
Pullman