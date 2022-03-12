We will miss you, BBK
By the time I finished reading Sydney Craft Rozen’s farewell to Benjamin BadKitten (Slice of Life, March 5), I was in tears. Her delicately phrased and heartbroken farewell made me feel again the loss of my little dog Scottie in 2018. Just like BBK, Scottie was my garden assistant and best friend. He was two months shy of 17 when we lost him. It was time for him to go, but I still miss him every day.
Comforted by her words, I have saved Sydney Craft Rozen’s farewell to Benjamin BadKitten. Thank you, Sydney, for sharing your best friend with us so generously all these years. And please believe me — when you go out to plant your seeds in the spring and your bulbs in the fall, Benjamin BadKitten will be a loving presence in your garden.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Making trans challenges worse
On March 2, Rep. Bruce Skaug of Nampa introduced a bill in the Idaho legislature (HB 675), that would make it a crime (punishable by life in prison) for physicians to provide treatment to adolescent trans. The topic of adolescent trans has become a hot political topic in the last year and it’s generated a lot of emotional responses. Let’s try to suspend our rush to judgment and emotional reactions and see it for what it is.
I’m the parent of an adolescent trans so I can speak from first-hand experience. In essence what we are talking about is a person questioning their identity. This is a person asking the question, “Who am I and who do I want to become?” It’s a question that each of us has had to answer in the privacy of our own thoughts. Gender is just one part of our identity, but it’s a significant part for some people.
In our family’s case, as our 14-year-old has struggled through finding his identity, he experienced severe depression, anxiety and had frequent suicidal thoughts. Some were acted on. He has seen five mental health counselors since he was 9 years old. Unfortunately, they have provided only modest assistance — apparently, they have not been trained to address gender identity issues. Our family has been blessed with having two pediatricians who are well versed in the topic. They have been incredibly valuable in helping us move through this delicate process. Now that our son identifies as trans, his depression and suicidal thoughts have disappeared. He feels like he is the person he should be. He still struggles with anxiety but this is due mainly to the less than positive responses from classmates.
This understanding and support from our physicians will not be possible if it becomes criminalized — which will happen if Rep. Skaug’s trans bill is passed by the Legislature. In the current age of social media and overwhelming marketing messages, adolescents are faced with the daunting task of finding their own identity. They don’t need politicians making it harder for them.
To the politicians I say, leave our kids and their physicians alone to work through this highly personal topic of gender identity on their own. Your help is actually doing them harm. This is not a topic that will benefit from your political maneuvering. And to the readers, I urge you to write or call your state representative and request them to vote no on the trans bill (HB 675). Politicians are doing harm to our kids by getting involved in this highly personal matter. Big government, stay out of our personal lives.
Bill Christopher
Moscow
Freedom is essential;angry parents are not
Idaho House Bill 666, if passed, removes the current legal protection protecting teachers, libraries, and museums from private legal action. It puts librarians and educators at risk of being charged with “disseminating harmful materials to minors,” up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Punishing librarians over materials you may or may not agree with is censorship, plain and simple. Plus, who defines “harmful to minors” and how will it be enforced? Libraries have all sorts of materials available because everyone has the right to choose what they want to read. Even minors. It is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The only other individual who can determine what a minor can read is that minor’s parent. Not another parent and not the state.
Librarians use a variety of tools that help determine what materials go into the library’s collection. Examples include professional review sources, literary awards, all while respecting intellectual freedom and the needs of our communities. We do not choose/purchase materials because “we like it.” If we are doing a good job, there will be materials in our collection that we personally cannot stand. Our job is to make sure that there is something in the collection for everyone.
Many of the materials currently contested deal with the LGBTQ+ experience. Idaho has a large LGBTQ+ student population. They need to see themselves represented in the materials they read.
Access to materials and the freedom to read is essential to our democracy. Relying on angry parents is not.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Kudos, Kiwanis
Let me add to your March 4 article, “Kiwanis Club Celebrates 100 Years in Pullman.” In 1830, a visitor to our country traveled and observed our frontier democracy to understand what accounted for its vitality. He reported (“Democracy in America”) that the spirit of association and volunteerism was everywhere to be found in North America.
When citizens organize for a common purpose, of their free will, great things can be accomplished. Your article listed projects that the Pullman Kiwanis have done for the benefit of the community. Our country might have thousands of such organizations, and as long as they are of goodwill, they should be encouraged.
It is my hope that as we emerge from the ill effects of the COVID-19 time, we will see a new birth of appreciation for volunteerism in American communities. The mandate of churches is more than voluntary association, but I am hopeful that we will see a new commitment to love God and neighbor which is a vital aspect of our nation’s wellbeing.
Congratulations to Kiwanis. Here is to another 100.
Fred Banks
Moscow
Not missed
In answer to Donald Trump’s recent tweet, “BREAKING NEWS, HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY. DO YOU MISS ME YET?”
Nope.
Scott Mikolajczyk
Moscow