Fulcher promotes sane policies

Rising energy costs are one of the largest drivers of inflation since energy is a necessary input into virtually everything we need, use and buy. That’s why the Democrats’ war on conventional fuel development and production has done such serious harm to everyday Americans. The so-called green energy policies have already done irreparable damage to many other countries worldwide, sending some like Sri Lanka into chaos, poverty and starvation. Europeans are wondering whether they will be able to heat their homes this winter. The financial and political elites pushing these policies apparently do not care about the human suffering that they cause while they themselves live in luxury.

I don’t know about you, but it seems like I have to work more hours just to squeak by with less than ever before. Inflation is a hidden tax that comes when governments overregulate and overspend, and there is no indication that it is going to get any better. Bleeding our national oil reserves dry to artificially boost domestic supply and temporarily curb fuel prices, while at the same time poking the Russian Bear repeatedly in the eye is absolute lunacy. Republican Russ Fulcher is committed to once again pursuing our critical domestic energy resources. He is also committed to curbing federal spending and does not support the proxy war that we are waging with Russia. Please vote for Russ in support of his sane, pro-America policies.

