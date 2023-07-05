Vandal students’ contribution lost in the transaction

I was attending the University of Idaho when the naming of the dome was being decided. Mr. Kibbie’s contribution, obtained by President Ernest Hartung, greatly advanced the financing of this new athletic arena. But the University of Idaho student body significantly contributed to the new facility by voting to obligate future Vandal students, through student fees, to help pay for this new structure. In recognition of student support, the dome was named ASUI-Kibbie Dome, acknowledging two of the major benefactors to this project.

Now the dome’s name is to be changed. This new name results from a generous undertaking by P1FCU and appears to be generally appreciated by the Vandal nation. However, it is unfortunate that recognizing the contributions of a generation of Vandal students towards financing the iconic P1FCU-ASUI-Kibbie Dome is to be erased.

