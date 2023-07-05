Vandal students’ contribution lost in the transaction
I was attending the University of Idaho when the naming of the dome was being decided. Mr. Kibbie’s contribution, obtained by President Ernest Hartung, greatly advanced the financing of this new athletic arena. But the University of Idaho student body significantly contributed to the new facility by voting to obligate future Vandal students, through student fees, to help pay for this new structure. In recognition of student support, the dome was named ASUI-Kibbie Dome, acknowledging two of the major benefactors to this project.
Now the dome’s name is to be changed. This new name results from a generous undertaking by P1FCU and appears to be generally appreciated by the Vandal nation. However, it is unfortunate that recognizing the contributions of a generation of Vandal students towards financing the iconic P1FCU-ASUI-Kibbie Dome is to be erased.
Wayne L McProud
Moscow
UI should keep King Road house for now
The University of Idaho needs to leave the house on King Road stay as is until the trial is over.
Tearing it down before the trial says the image of the UI is more important than the trial, and potential justice for those murdered kids.
Those are terrible optics for the UI. It is self-centered instead of supportive. It’s gross, disgusting, and the UI ought to be ashamed. If the university wants to do the right thing, they’ll reverse the current decision to demolish that house before the trial. That would be good optics, and show that justice matters more than image.