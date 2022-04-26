Fix old before making new
I heard that the new development on Moscow’s West Palouse Drive has been at least temporarily halted due to “financial issues.” Perhaps the City of Moscow could decide to use the $1 million it committed for road access to the development to improve the existing streets that current residents use every day. Certainly the ones I use most frequently, Walenta and Taylor, are in deplorable condition and I really can’t think of any other street I use that doesn’t have potholes or is in really good condition. Without a commitment to supporting those of us already here and paying taxes, spending money on adding new residents who will use our streets will only make a bad situation worse.
Barbara Wells
Moscow
His tribe, and ‘wacky diatribes’
Congratulations, Chuck (Pezeshki)! You have won the “Tucker Carlson Disinformation Award” for this week. Suffering through what you call a “column” (Daily News, April 23), I was once again struck by just how mean-spirited you have become. That you would seek to denigrate a guy heroically struggling to save his country. You have no problem flippantly restating a Russian troll’s lies about Ukrainian President Zelensky having a $35 million dollar mansion waiting for him in Miami. Really? Please show us your sources! (I know you have special access to people and sites that us mere citizens aren’t privy to.) When I asked Google about it, all I could find was a statement by “Snopes.com” stating they could find no factual evidence that this was true. Could the all-knowing one have been duped? Of course for the tribe you have joined, if a Russian troll says it, it must be true. I suppose your next column will be all about how Zelensky is piloting those Jewish space laser ships while taking breaks for grooming training at Disney World! I know credibility doesn’t mean much to your little scary club. Just like your wacky diatribes about masks, you’re happy with your own “facts.” Keep this up and I know Tucker, Sean and Laura will be glad to welcome you onboard the Death Star!
Rob Anderson
Pullman
Online voter guide available
The Idaho primary election is May 17, and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published a nonpartisan online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The league invited all congressional, legislative and many county commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and coroner candidates running in the state of Idaho to participate by answering contest-specific questions posed by the league. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to selecting.
This “one-stop shop” for election information provides user-friendly tools to help Idaho voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidate information. A comparison tool allows voters to see candidates side-by-side for each contest.
Every effort was made to contact candidates, but if there are any candidates who haven’t participated and would like to, please email me at lwvmoscow52@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters of Idaho is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Moscow voters. We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan, so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently whether by absentee ballot or in-person at the polls.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Hartung is the president of the League of Women Voters of Moscow
Takes pride in ‘bleeding heart’
Are the Polish people “bleeding hearts”? I would say emphatically, “Yes”! This phrase was born in the 1860s and used to characterize those who, like Christ’s “bleeding heart,” show compassion and love for others.
The Polish people with a population of 38 million have not lost their minds or memories of another time. A time defined by blood, tears, suffering and death: 5,470,000-5,670,000 Poles, including 3,000,000 Jews were killed by the Nazis (1939-1945). The Soviet Union during their occupation of Poland killed 150,000 (1945-1989).
In three months, the Polish people have provided shelter, food, and financial support to the 5 million out of 11 million refugees fleeing Ukraine. The Polish stage is not very large. Poland is approximately the size of New Mexico.
The phrase “bleeding hearts” was first corrupted by Westbrook Pegler in the 1930s as a negative to attack those who opposed Congressional legislation to curb lynching, “bleeding hearted liberals.” Pegler’s list of those to be hated has only grown larger since that time: Mexicans, Muslims, Gays, Asians … in the United States.
In contrast to some in the United States who support Putin’s war, the action of Poland and Western Europe is easy to understand given a shared history. In a little over 100 years a tsunami of blood has swept over Western Europe in wars; 76 million died.
If you are a “bleeding heart,” wear it as a medal of honor and know that you are in solidarity with the Polish people and others to stop the genocide in Ukraine.
Stan Smith
Viola
Lessons from my mother
Growing up in Alabama in the 1950s and 1960s, I could have easily become a bigot like a lot of other people I knew. Fortunately for me and my four siblings, our mother was an old-fashioned, humble Christian, who not only believed but acted upon her belief that everyone was her neighbor and that she was obligated to see them all as her equals. So the five of us children grew up believing that every soul on this Earth was born with the same rights and that we needed to treat everyone with the same sense of equality and respect. One corollary we learned was that if someone else’s rights were violated, then ours were in danger, too — the idea being that if government or some other institution or even ordinary people were allowed to violate others’ rights, then they could violate ours (and even theirs), too.
The concept had nothing to do with politics, but just living a moral life as brothers and sisters of Christ. So I am astonishingly saddened today that, in a moral or “Christian” nation, there is so much hatred. Our legislators, and thus, the people who voted for them, pass laws that take away the freedom of women, of people who live lives different from those elected officials, of people who are born a different color or in a different country. And then they scream that their own “freedoms” are being limited. Well, God rest her soul, first my mother would not recognize this nation as believing in “freedom and justice for all” anymore. Second, she would question whether this country is still “Christian” anymore. Third, she would agree with them that their freedoms are being taken away. The difference is that she would say that they are doing it to themselves.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow