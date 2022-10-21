Christians and athiests

I agree with many points in Ryan Urie’s Oct. 14 column on atheism and Christianity, though I would like to add my observations as a Christian.

He notes that many atheists are as good as or better than many Christians at the compassion, nonviolence, and austerity found in Jesus’ teachings. I agree. However, Christians also make profoundly positive differences in the lives of individuals and society. The role of Christian churches in the U.S. civil rights movement is one example.

