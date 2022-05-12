Thoughts on clerk race
Tuesday is the primary election for local, state and national offices. I want to encourage all eligible voters to register and vote in this important election. Unlike the general election in November, voters in the primary must choose between a Democrat or a Republican ballot.
If you’re voting as a Republican (in Latah County), Phil McGrane, who is running for secretary of state would be an excellent choice. He is currently the Ada County clerk, and is ready to lead our state in this important leadership position.
If you are voting the Democrat ballot I ask that you support Alexa Kim as our next county clerk. Alexa currently works in the clerks office and has proven to be an outstanding employee. Not only has she grown into the lead recording position, she has invested her time and talents in learning all aspects of the election process from candidate filing to the functionality of the electronic tabulation system.
Alexa has all of the qualities you want in a clerk as she is honest, intelligent, hard working and dedicated to providing good customer service. I feel she is the best qualified to take on the other duties of the office which include clerk of the District Court, clerk of the board of commissioners, budget and financial officer, as well as overseeing the office of social services.
Henrianne Westberg
Moscow
Note: Westberg was Latah County clerk from 2015-2021
The loss of Moscow’sAmerican Legion baseball
The Moscow community is losing an important part of our history with the loss of the American Legion baseball program. For over 70 years, the American Legion program has been an integral part of our young men’s development, providing technical skills, leadership, teamwork and comradery to generations. It is sad to see the declining interest in our community.
Some say that the American Legion does not provide the opportunities for young men that other baseball programs now offer. I beg to differ. The American Legion baseball program started in 1925 and has included over 10 million young men throughout the country, many from our own Moscow and Latah County.
Over the past year, over 90,000 participated in the national program. Around 55% of Major league Baseball players played American Legion baseball. Almost 75% of all collegiate players played Legion baseball. We have consistently seen young men from our program play baseball at the regional colleges. This program stands on their history to show that this national program provides excellent opportunities for our young men.
The Moscow Blue Devils team has consistently been a powerhouse in the region. Last year, the team won the American Legion district tournament, bringing home a trophy to add to the many displayed at the American Legion cabin in Moscow dating back into the 1960s. Many in Moscow and the surrounding area have vivid memories of their time playing American Legion baseball. It is a shame that this appears to be coming to an end with little support from the community.
Rand C. Lewis
Moscow
Power and Elon Musk
Since when and who decided that the Democrats in power, their social sites and their media were the arbiters of dis/misinformation and truth? Didn’t we learn enough during the “pandemic” and from the 2020 elections? Posts about junior’s laptop and alternative COVID-19 treatments that were once labeled conspiracy theories and got one permanently banned from a social platform are now accepted mainstream news. Allowing any single person or party such power is a dangerous precedent. Thank God for Elon Musk.
Joe Long
Moscow
Voting for Seegmiller
Jen Seegmiller is running as a conservative candidate for (Idaho) senate in the upcoming election. I believe she deserves our vote for myriad reasons. She will bring a voice of reason, spoken with respect for others, but determined to do right. She will fight for the rights of all but stand firm in her conservative viewpoint. She does not want to over-govern, believing that the government should support its citizens, not oppress them. She wants to get everyone working together and wants to encourage individuals to use their strengths and talents to better our state.
She wants to address taxes, education choices and healthcare, among other topics, and encourage everyone to be good stewards of our state’s resources.
I have known Jen personally for several years and she is a dedicated, determined, caring individual who seeks to help others and give back to her community.
Check out her website to get a more detailed look at where she stands on important topics. Seegmillerforsenate.org.
Please get out and vote and make your voice be heard.
Tracy Larsen
Moscow
Right judge for the job
I encourage you to join me in voting for Judge Michelle Evans for 2nd District Court judge. Judge Evans’ more than 28 years of experience in the field of law have provided her the experience to make decisions that are well-reasoned and based on facts presented to her and the law to be applied. Judge Evans is intelligent and well-reasoned, but also a compassionate and caring individual. I worked with Judge Evans for 19 years and know her commitment to her job and her community. The decisions made by a district judge reach everyone in the community, and that is why I support Judge Michelle Evans and hope you will too.
Kate Mecham
Moscow
Healthcare ‘hero’ deserves vote
Jen Seegmiller is who we need to represent District 6 in the Idaho Senate. I’m from Ukraine, so I know the damage corrupt politicians and bad policies can do. I want to be represented by someone who isn’t a politician. As a nurse, i’ve seen her care for people in tough situations where she keeps a level head to find solutions to fix problems. She gets things done without making a fuss. She is a healthcare hero and has my vote.
Olga Groseclose
Moscow
Backing Rognstad
Shelby Rognstad is an excellent choice for Idaho. He is the current mayor of Sandpoint and is a consensus builder which is what is needed in a politically divided environment. Shelby is a small business owner, has served on the board of the Association of Idaho Cities, and has many good ideas to return adequate funding to our schools. Let’s find ways to properly fund our children instead of sending our tax dollars to out-of-state corporations in tax cuts.
Go to electshelby.com to find out more about Shelby Rognstad and donate to his campaign.
Dee Blair
Moscow