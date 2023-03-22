Our voices still count

This legislative session has been utterly exhausting. As a proud Idahoan citizen, I find it my duty to write to my legislators and many times, sign up to testify. Because I live up north, I always sign up to testify remotely. I have been very pleased with the process, taking my place in line and hoping my name comes up. I listen to the chairpersons switch back and forth between “for” and “against,” and between “in-person” and “remote.” I find it to be a fair way of letting all concerned individuals testify.

Unless of course, you are testifying at the House State Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Brent Crane. He does things differently. The chairman routinely allows all “in-person” individuals to testify first, and then proceeds to call the “remote” testifiers. As all public hearings have a time limit, this consistently results in far less “remote” testimony being heard. After witnessing this several times, I called Crane’s office as I had signed up to testify at the HB 314 public hearing. I requested that “remote” testimony be heard in equal amounts to “in-person” testimony. My request was ignored by the chairman, and no remote testimony was permitted because the chairman announced that time had expired.