Skip the spin, vote Lamar
Latah County commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench lists his professional experience as a political television host and public relations consultant. I have seen enough television hosts and spin in politics to last me a lifetime. Looking at his tax policies and lack of belief in climate change, Mr. Rench would be an irresponsible leader for our community.
Our property taxes provide services that make our community what it is, and those services are provided by employed members of our community. It’s a functioning community, it supports itself and makes Latah County what it is. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that our community works best when we support each other. When we are responsible for more than just ourselves, when we have leaders who lead with others in mind and who are accountable to their constituents and their constituent’s wellbeing.
When Mr. Rench says he wants to cut property taxes, it means he wants to cut local jobs. He wants to cut funding for education, fire protection, parks, youth services, road development and maintenance, law enforcement, the county fair, disaster services, etc. He wants to trim away what helps to make our communities livable including the jobs those services employ. If you are employed by the city or the county, a vote for Gabriel Rench is potentially a vote to defund your own employment.
If you have questions about our local property taxes, look at the Latah County Treasurer web page, they’ve got a great FAQ. Go to the source, skip the spin and skip Gabriel Rench. Vote Tom Lamar for Latah County commissioner this November.
Eija Sumner
Moscow
About my horoscope ...
Reading the Daily News horoscope by Francis Drake is something I do habitually because I love the newspaper and I read most of what is faithfully delivered on my front porch in Pullman before dawn six days a week.
If there is a real Francis Drake, I suspect he has some kind of computer program that randomly generates stream-of-consciousness type suggestions and statements you can access by your birth sign. They are rarely predictions, so I’m not sure if the horoscope is intended to predict the future or how the stars and planets are involved.
I really don’t care because I am a solid Democrat and basically don’t believe in the supernatural, in conspiracy theories, fabrications or the kind of mythologies that seem to be the bedrock of the Republican base now steering the party. At least the daily horoscope is entertaining.
Today it told me I would make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police, and that all this would bring me money.
I’m an old man isolating at home. For the first months of the current pandemic it regularly urged me to go out, socialize and meet new people.
Francis Drake is appropriately located in the comics section because his horoscopes really sound as wacky as Donald Trump does on the news pages each day. The trouble is that Trump is the president, and if he is reelected there won’t be anything funny about that.
Richard Shafer
Pullman