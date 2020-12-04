Views deserve tolerance
The online student newsletter of Johns Hopkins University published a Nov. 22 news report of a webinar analyzing CDC data on COVID-19 deaths in the United States. The webinar was by Johns Hopkins’ economics instructor Dr. Genevieve Briand, past teacher at the University of Idaho and Washington State University. The paper’s editor withdrew the report four days later, ostensibly for inaccuracies and incompleteness, according to a note published by the editor.
Briand’s analysis of CDC data challenged the prevailing concept that the COVID-19 virus was responsible for a great increase in deaths in the U.S. The report is still online, but not in the newsletter.
The true reason for withdrawing the report appears to be stated in the editor’s note: “The report has been used to support dangerous inaccuracies that minimize the impact of the pandemic” and “trivializes the repercussions of the pandemic.” Challenging the concept of the impact and repercussions of the pandemic was the very purpose of Dr. Briand’s presentation. As Copernicus’ heliocentrism was considered dangerous because it minimized Ptolemy’s established geocentrism, Briand’s work was apparently rejected basically because it challenged current dogma.
The editor’s justification is faulted with several logical fallacies (ad hominem, ad populum, begging the question, etc), but without dwelling on fine points, it’s simply a wimpy excuse for suppression of an unacceptable view. Freedom of speech and diversity of opinions are principles held high by most universities and students — but maybe not at Johns Hopkins.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center was only two weeks ago named by Time Magazine to its list of “2020 Best Inventions” as “2020’s Go-To Data Source” for coronavirus information. Differing views should not be a problem for that university, but its students’ intolerance of other views should.
Bob Callihan
Potlatch
A poll worker’s experience
As a poll worker, I experienced why some Republicans are still crying “fraud.” When the doors opened, our table had a line. Right up front were three voters just moved here from Texas. I was the clerk who stands by the machine and indicates to the voter where to put their ballot and then announce, “‘X’ has voted!”
The first Texan came up to the machine and put his ballot in. I asked him his name and he scowled but told me. I announced “‘X’ has voted!” and he said, “What did you do that for!”
“Because I’m supposed to,” I said, which was all I knew.
Then he said, arms out in irritation, “Where’s my receipt?”
I was stopped cold. “The machine doesn’t give receipts.”
“Then how do I know what I voted is what the machine processed?”
“That’s a good idea,” I acknowledged, “to give a receipt, but it doesn’t do it.”
He balked at moving on. Our table was near the entry and an official came over and led him away. I turned to the next Texan. He said a friend of his had voted a straight Republican ticket but when he got his receipt all the votes had been changed to Democratic. He put his ballot in the machine and walked away to join his irate friend without acknowledging my cheerful, “‘X’ has voted!”
I wanted to tell him, “Rest assured, you are in Idaho, those machines were bought by Republicans.”
Later, a voter who had received his mail-in ballot now wanted to vote in person, so he had to be issued a new ballot. He said to the clerk wearing a U.S. flag mask and scarf: “That’s how the Democrats steal votes!” I wanted to tell him the woman wearing the flag was a Democrat with military history.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
We are all one
So, are you living as a new thought expression yet? Remember, the difference between ordinary living and new thought living is allowing or thinking. Do you notice which mindset you are in often? Check. Look at an object. Notice things about it. Now let go of the thinking and become your sponge body. Take in the essence of the object in your body. Eckhart Tolle calls this the feeling body. That’s the divine part of you awareness.
The Institute of Noetic Sciences knows this well, and recognizes this truth: everything and everyone are connected. It just takes being aware of this truth. Today I was eating blueberries. One was too far gone to eat, so I put it on a white paper nearby where I was sitting. Then I realized the color of the blueberry would merge with the white paper after a while. Example of connection. Paper and berry gave of themselves to form a union. That’s what energy is doing all the time in our world. Once I attended a four-month residential training in energy training. You can imagine how sad it was when the 19 of us ended the training and had to depart. Our wise instructors invited us to walk to each graduate, in turn, and give them a hug, noting that each of us, in that moment, gave what we wished to the other, and took what we wanted from this special partner. How loving. How tearful. How joyously appreciative we were.
To apply this in your world, in new thought wisdom, notice the invisible energy given out from every thing and person as you walk through your day. We’re all one, if we only recognized it.
Eleanor Richard
Moscow