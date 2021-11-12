About racism
In a recent letter posted here, a reader felt she had to assert that she was not a racist but that she was worried her kids might be made to feel they were racists in school. I asked my daughter-in-law if she had this concern. She said she doesn’t because her kids have grown up seeing a black president, and watching TV shows, sports, movies, cartoons, and news demonstrating the diverse people we are.
Her kids just know people have different skin color — that’s it. As they get older they may expand this to exploring other cultures and sharing their own. I think this is mostly true for adults. In “How to be an Anti-racist”, the author accepts that most people aren’t racist but urges we support policies that help those hurt by past racist acts.
Unfortunately, this transformation is forgotten by politicians on both sides who seek to fan racist embers into flames to incite their voting base. Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example. He is either a gun-crazed racist or a Trump freedom fighter. He is actually just a confused and frightened 17 year old kid armed with a gun who made a terrible decision. We all need to make sure we don’t teach our kids racism to meet our political ends.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
What has Biden done?
It’s no surprise Joe Biden’s poll numbers are tanking. He’s been in office almost one whole year, and what does he have to show for it? I mean, other than record low unemployment, rising wages, a record high stock market, the end of a two-decade war, the halving of child poverty, rejoining the WHO and the Paris Climate Accord, tackling climate change, reestablishing respect for the U.S. abroad, passing a long overdue infrastructure bill, driving COVID into retreat, providing student debt relief, and protecting DACA recipients?
Maybe we should consider what Biden hasn’t done. He hasn’t banned Muslims from entering the country, ripped children from their parents, lied about his inauguration crowd, insulted U.S. troops, fawned over dictators, used the office to enrich himself, extorted foreign leaders for political dirt, led a riot to overthrow the government, advised Americans to drink bleach, stared at the sun during an eclipse, proclaimed himself a genius for passing a dementia-screening test, thrown Twitter tantrums, suggested nuking hurricanes, or tried to buy Greenland. Some president.
Seriously, though, while far from a perfect presidency, after coming into a raging pandemic, tanked economy, and the aftermath of the most chaotic administration in history, Biden has done more in less time than nearly any president before him. Yes, inflation is real. The border is still a mess. Voting rights are still being stripped in red states, and police reform isn’t even on the horizon. But, he’s been in office less than 10 months. This defection by his fickler supporters reflects an astoundingly short attention span and a childish sense of entitlement. I can only imagine what Biden could accomplish with even a fraction of the loyalty shown by Trump supporters.
Our nation was able to resist the authoritarian impulses of conservatives; it may not survive the flakiness of liberals.
Ryan Urie
Moscow