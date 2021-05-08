The young ultimately decide
William Brock asks who gets to decide what counts as appropriate language use, and describes one instance in which his own word choices have been criticized and another where he criticizes the choices of others. As his column shows, people have strong feelings about language use.
To understand why teenagers react negatively to the use of a trans person’s former name, perhaps you can remember a time when your own parents casually used an outdated, sexist, racist term that made you cringe. Language use both reflects and creates societal changes, and can be difficult for older people, who often have less exposure to newer ways of speaking, to bring these changes on board. Kudos to Brock for trying.
Language use also gets strong reactions because it’s not just a way to convey information, but to show who we are. Meaning isn’t static and doesn’t come from the dictionary, but from how we use and interpret language in conversation. The n-word is not a categorically “divisive and nasty word,” as Brock claims. Who uses the word matters (their race, gender, social class, age and relative power, for example), as well as where and when. How they pronounce it matters (the n-word pronounced with an -er vs -a ending means very different things). Yes, it can be used by Black people to show solidarity, but also to cause offense.
Words are not neutral tools, like hammers. Asymmetric uses of language occur all the time. My father casually uses “damn it” but cringes if I drop the f-bomb. A toddler’s swearing is often funny, but that same child might be admonished for cursing at age 10. Disagreements about language are disagreements about identities and values, which is why they will never go away and why the young, ultimately, will always decide.
Nancy Bell
Moscow
Rent control is needed
A couple of years ago, rent was reasonable. Since the pandemic hit, our lives have changed like we’re living in the twilight zone. Californians started coming here and paying cash for houses that regular people can’t afford. You have minimum wage here and that barely covers the rent for most people. Developers only build apartments for college students and not for families or elderly people. Landlords are cashing in on all of it. The rents are outrageous. A studio for $600 to $800. One bedroom for $700 to $800. Two bedrooms for $1,200, or whatever. Most of these are dumps.
There has to be some kind of rent control or you are going to have more homeless people living in their cars, like a lot of these college kids did last year. This needs to stop. I am asking all people concerned not to pay these kinds of rents they’re asking for. These landlords will have to come back to reality instead of greed. Moscow needs to come together to put an end to this greed.
Construction is not building enough rent-controlled housing to meet the needs of Idaho residents to live. Everyone needs the chance to live and work instead of just working to pay the rent in an outrageous rental atmosphere. Does it matter to these slumlords that they want to charge these horrific rents to live in a dump?
I am going to keep on fighting for rent control because too many people will be evicted at the end of June if this doesn’t stop. I will keep on fighting until something is done on rent control. Do not pay these outrageous fees and rent. Let these places stay vacant so these slumlords come down on their greed.
Sandra Weeks
Moscow
Education’s best bet
Last week, I read Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s published guest editorial entitled, “After a challenging year, Idaho education needs our support.” A couple of points by way of response, please:
The governor began by lamenting how devastatingly, over the past year and more, COVID-19 has ravaged and stressed our entire society and in particular every aspect of Idaho’s system of education. Personally, I couldn’t help but wonder if the governor were to conduct a free and honest poll, what percentage of his constituency might agree that some of his own personal insistence and arbitrary executive policies largely served to worsen the assault suffered by all of Idaho.
I certainly do agree with the governor’s list of all of the good things he wants for Idaho’s children, for their families, and notably, for everyone involved in education. Where I differ with him regards exactly whose right and duty it is, principally, to direct and fulfill these sacred responsibilities.
I get the distinct feeling that the several times Gov. Little says “we,” he means “government,” or at least something “government-managed.” But consider: Never, through all the ages, has the government ever created a single school child; only living, God-infused parents do that. Why then, governor, can the state not simply leave parents free to decide the best form of education for the respective children divinely entrusted to them?
As has been pointed out before, “free education for all children in public schools” is a part of the 10th plank of the Communist Manifesto. So, shall Idaho be conserved as a sovereign constitutional republic, or will it fall to the level of a mere vassal state under a system of global communism?
I’d say down with socialist/communist indoctrination, and up with family and local true education.
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
Against fee increases
I am an 83-year-old guy who has been using the Freeman Creek Campground facility at Dworshak Reservoir since it opened in 1981. We have camped there, launched the boat, parked the truck/trailer there when going overnight to a minisite or sleeping on the pontoon boat.
I believe in reasonable user fees for this privilege and have paid plenty over the years for campsites, park entry fees, park stickers, and lately the ramp overnight parking fee ($5) when overnighting “off-campus.” On April 29, I was shocked upon arrival at the gate with a new $20 overnight parking fee requirement in addition to the new $7 park entry fee.
I found one poor worker and verified this new requirement much to my displeasure and then took advantage of the “elder” weekday campsite fee of $7 for the night after launching my boat, and taking up a campsite space, then slept on my boat. There were only three other rigs in the ramp parking lot.
In all my 40 years of using this facility, I have never seen the ramp parking lots totally full during weekdays and even during the few holiday weekends, there is overflow parking space available. I strongly believe this new $20 fee is totally unreasonable and should be immediately reversed back to a reasonable $5/night. I suspect you will be hearing from more unhappy users when this policy becomes known by them.
Tom Anderson
Moscow