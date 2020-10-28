Mailing and ‘dark divisiveness’
As a recipient of the “Latah republican” mailing last week that included a column written by an unidentified “staff writer” who called for Latah County Sheriff Skiles to “arrest Moscow Mayor Lambert and Police Chief Fry” for their roles in enforcing a public health emergency order, I have one word to say. Enough.
The Moscow mask and social-distancing order is a meaningful effort on the parts of our duly elected mayor and city council to shield community members from a highly contagious virus with a proven record of long-term debilitation and death (225,000-plus and counting). That our mayor, city council, and police chief acted to protect us deserves our sincerest thanks, not our threats.
Rather than dwell on the dark divisiveness that permeates that mailing, however, I am motivated instead to speak on behalf of two of our citizens who are dedicated to bringing us together, both to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to help solve the many other problems we face across Idaho: David Nelson, who is vying for reelection as our state senator and Renee Love, who is running for the Idaho House, both in the 5th District.
These talented, service-minded citizens possess real-world business backgrounds and experience, strongly believe in the value of education at all levels, will fight to improve state infrastructure and are committed to making health care more affordable and accessible. They are pragmatists who embrace the role that collaborative problem-solving and critical thinking skills must play in protecting our people and the environment upon which so many Idahoans depend for their lives and livelihoods.
The unifying approaches of David Nelson and Renee Love speak volumes about a future in which all Idahoans (regardless of political persuasion) will work together to solve their problems. We need that kind of approach now more than ever.
David Gaylord
Moscow
About the ‘Latah republican’
The Latah GOP organization has no affiliation whatsoever with the “Latah republican” publication received by many Latah residents Friday. This unfortunate confusion created by the publisher is very concerning and unprofessional. Please understand that only the advertisements with appropriate “paid for” statements, and articles with appropriate “byline” statements are connected to, and approved by, the individual candidates. Neither our party nor our candidates had prior knowledge of what other content would be included in the paper, but were told it would be filled with “general interest articles.” Advertisements or articles without appropriate and matching statements are not approved by, or endorsed by, any of the candidates or the Latah Republican Central Committee. Thank you.
Caleb Bouma
Moscow
Masquerading as news
In the mail recently, we received a newspaper-like document called the “Latah republican.” Masquerading as a “news source” and dwelling mostly on the upcoming election, various articles advocate: 1) armed civilian resistance (Ammon Bundy); 2) arrests of our police chief and mayor (an unidentified “staff writer”); and 3) posit that “courage is the antidote to COVID-19” (our very own lieuteneant governor).
Other columns debate the meaning of the word “republic,” rant about abortion or criticize Gov. Little for not defending religious liberty. And hidden on the last page is a sneaking little box titled “Sad Fact” impugning the academic preparation of our hard-working teachers.
Frankly I’m surprised that some candidates in the upcoming election (e.g., Nilsson Troy) would choose to be associated with this sad piece of propaganda — but not surprised that others (e.g. Foreman, Mitchell, Rench) chose to do so. One wonders if this reflects the sorry state of the Republican Party here in Latah County, and their apprehension at the upcoming election. If so, I’d be worried, too.
Peter L. Meserve
Moscow
Candidate a coward, conspirator
I have watched with concern the last six months Latah County Commission candidate Gabriel Rench’s irresponsible activities during the current pandemic. He organized in April a rally to protest wearing masks, and then over the last month pulled a stunt alongside his pastor, Doug Wilson, during Wilson’s Christ Church’s public, maskless, “Psalm Sings,” where the Word of God is not celebrated, but used simply as a cheap lawbreaking tactic.
Given that Rench is a congregant and a deacon-on-leave at Wilson’s church, he is responsible with Wilson for encouraging planned displays of disregard for his neighbors by joining in gatherings of some 200 people singing lustily in Friendship Square and at City Hall while not wearing masks.
I call that contempt for science as well as for one’s neighbors, and willful participation in a conspiracy of disregard with his master, Wilson.
Such events are illegal under Moscow’s mask ordinance, and candidate Rench was rightly arrested for not wearing one. He also sabotaged the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum against incumbent Tom Lamar by showing up at the last minute without a mask, claiming an unnamed exemption. It’s not idle gossip to wonder if Rench was directed by Wilson to not appear at the forum, given his ignorance of local government and his lack of experience.I call his refusal to appear with Lamar cowardice.
In the 15 years or so that I have known Gabe Rench, he has never differed, in theology or in politics, from Doug Wilson. In my book, that makes Rench a coward, a conspirator and a candidate full of contempt for his constituents in Latah County. Surely we can do better than to elect a man pathetically eager to do the bidding of another.
Keely Emerine-Mix
Moscow
Soto is refreshing
It is refreshing to meet Rudy Soto, candidate for the U.S House in Idaho’s 1st Congressional district, traveling throughout District 1 listening and conversing with Idahoans. His grassroots-supported candidate funding consists of primarily small donations of $5-$25 from individuals. We deserve a representative who votes on issues for Idahoans not for a political PAC.
I attended Rudy’s outdoor gatherings. No canned speeches. No preselected questions with canned answers. We had real conversations on important issues such as the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. Rudy heard our concerns for quality education, well-paying jobs, healthcare coverage, especially during this pandemic, and ensuring a sustainable future for agriculture and our natural resources. These are his priorities as well as expanding broadband to rural areas.
Rudy has the qualifications, experience, and character to represent us in Congress. He served nine years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation. He worked in professional leadership roles in business and as a congressional staffer on the House Natural Resources and Foreign Affairs committees. He worked on the staff of House member Torres, the ranking member of the Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee, handling energy, environment, agriculture, education and transportation issues. He has first-hand experience with the issues. He understands the difficulties of achieving solutions, working with rural, urban and other groups In Idaho. Soto, born and raised in Nampa, understands the integral connection between well-paying jobs, education, fair taxes and a thriving economy. He is exceptionally qualified for the job and committed to work for all Idaho citizens. Vote for Rudy Soto and for Idaho’s future.
Diane Baumgart
Moscow