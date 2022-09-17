Effects of climate change

I am a senior at Moscow High School and a member of the Climate Justice League — a youth climate advocacy group. I am writing to bring attention to climate change and how it negatively affects our community.

Climate change affects everyone in one way or another. One of the most notable effects, to me, has been the substantial increase of wildfires within the West, which, in turn, affects Moscow’s air quality. As I write this, I can barely see to the end of my street because of the excessive smoke.

Tags

Recommended for you