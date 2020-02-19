A lot of questions aboutcuts at University of Idaho
I read in the paper that 100 employees will retire early to help ease the budget issues. And what positions do these people hold? Are they faculty or staff? Are any of these cuts in athletics or just in academics? And what work will either not be done or will put onto the shoulders of other employees in the department who are already overworked? And then it says that some positions will be refilled … so at the same salary or much lower? How is refilling the position helping ease the budget problem? How much knowledge is being lost by losing 100 people all at the same time? Idaho needs to support education in Idaho. How long can UI keep going with fewer faculty/staff?
Kathy Graham
Moscow
Muslim communitycelebrates centennial
Members of the American Ahmadiyya Muslim Community celebrated their centennial Feb. 15. Ahmadiyya — a revivalist movement in Islam — was founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India, in 1889. Dr. Mufti Muhammad Sadiq established the community in the U.S. when he arrived in Pennsylvania 100 years ago. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is the first and oldest continuous Muslim organization in America.
The community has over 60 chapters in the U.S.; its members have served their communities with blood drives, ecological restoration projects and interfaith conferences. In the last 100 years, Ahmadi Muslims have enjoyed peace and prosperity in the U.S. They have also become an integral part of their communities, breaking the myth that Muslims cannot integrate into American society.
Dr. Sadiq had many firsts in the U.S. He started the longest-running Muslim magazine called the Muslim Sunrise in 1921 and inaugurated the oldest standing Mosque in America in 1922. He stayed in the U.S. for only three years and had a tremendous impact on the lives of the people he met. One of his achievements was that he created an inclusive community where African and European Amerian Muslims interacted and prayed together without discrimination. He did this only by preaching the Islamic message of “Love for All, Hatred for None.”
We live in a partisan America today, and we have yet to resolve racial, gender and other discrimination issues in our society. We need to look back at our history and recognize that love for all is an essential attribute of American success. This lesson we must learn from Dr. Sadiq’s life in the U.S., and this we must exercise in our lives today.
Hidayatullah Ahsan
Pullman
A reminder of when, howto vote in state caucus
In past years, anyone interested in taking part in Democratic party precinct caucuses in Washington were limited by the time and date meetings were held. To increase the participation in selecting delegates to the Democratic national convention, a primary ballot will be mailed to registered voters Feb. 21. It is due back March 10. Contact your county auditor If you have been registered in the past but have not received your ballot by the end of February.
For this election only, you must mark and sign a party declaration for your vote to count and submit that party’s ballot. Your choice of party will not affect how you may vote in future elections. All directions are clearly written in the voter’s pamphlet. Stop by a post office if you did not receive one. You can read about each active candidate on their websites. Please take the time to become informed citizens and vote.
Debra McNeil
chairwoman, WhitmanCounty Democrats
Pullman
Writer made pointsbetter than I could
After I wrote a letter to the editor recently laying out succinctly the sequence of events that led up to the impeachment of President Trump, a Mr. Mark Kuzyk of Pullman decided to reply with a letter of his own. It perfectly encapsulates my points about the media and the left from my first letter, namely their ignorance, their dismissal of the facts and their obfuscation through rhetoric.
First, as demonstration of his ignorance, we have his designation of the 2014 coup as the “Orange Revolution.” The Orange Revolution occurred 10 years earlier in 2004-2005, and was a series of protests against the results of the presidential election by those who supported pro-Western candidate Viktor Yuschenko over candidate Viktor Yanukovich. The protests resulted in another round of voting, in which Yushenko won, and then went on to be defeated in the next presidential election, in large part because of his corrupt reputation.
Next, Kuzyk’s use of false rhetoric is demonstrated by the bulk of his letter, which is taken up with such touching imagery as “protestors placing flowers in the military’s guns” and outrageous falsehoods such as his claim that “18 percent of the Ukrainian population” (around 8 million people) took part in the protests.
Finally, sprinkled throughout, he makes tacit acknowledgment of the facts while glossing over or dismissing them. For example, his acknowledgment that a shadowy “paramilitary group” was responsible for killing civilians at the protest, not official representatives of the Yanukovich government, or his admission that Hunter Biden was clearly hired to gain influence within the Obama administration (a glaring indicator of potential corruption) while stating as fact that “no laws were broken” when there has never been a substantial investigation of the incident. So thank you, Mr. Kuzyk. You’ve made my point better than I ever could.
Jean Durtal
Moscow
5G concerns based onbad studies, weak stats
George Bedirian (Daily News, Feb. 12) cites former Washington State University zoology professor Martin Pall’s concerns about the health effects of weak radio frequency signals. He doesn’t think WSU physics professor Mark Kuzyk is correct in claiming that “there is no scientific evidence for adverse health effects” of low intensity 5G radiation.
As a retired organic chemistry prof myself, I would go farther than Kuzyk and point out that there is good reason to conclude that cell phone radio signals cannot have any biological effect at all. In order to have an effect, the signal has to change chemical bonding in some way. Radiation is quantized and has to be as energetic as ultraviolet light in order to break carbon-carbon bonds. A radio signal waving on by just waves on by. It is only detectable with a precisely tuned circuit. If it is absorbed it is just a trace of heat, not enough to have any detectable effect on a 150-pound mammal that maintains a body temperature at 97-99 F.
If you do 1,000 studies searching for a nonexistent statistical effect, chances are very high that about 50 of them will give a positive result at the “95-percent confidence level” by chance alone when the true effect is zero. Pall may have quoted a lot of studies, but he didn’t seem to understand the basic physics, and there are a lot of poorly done meaningless studies and weak statistics out there.
Don Matteson
Pullman