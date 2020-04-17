Tactic only cheapens religion
After reading Larry Kirkland’s criticism of William Brock’s April 2 column, I went back to reread it. My memory of it was very different from Mr. Kirkland’s, and sure enough, Mr. Brock’s facts were correct.
As far as lacking civility, Mr. Brock didn’t even come close to the awful things that come out of Mr. Trump’s mouth. I can’t understand how overtly religious people like Mr. Kirkland can forgive Mr. Trump’s actions and constant lying, and then use religion in an attempt to intimidate others into silence.
This tactic is overused, and over the years has only served to cheapen religion. I know how much I have come to resent it, and I know from how my own church works that this is wrong.
Cory Hunter
Moscow
With popular support
Genocides have happened around the world, and even here. Our land grab was enabled by a genecide of the native people. Genecide can happen again, as this country becomes increasingly authoritarian. Yes, already, the first steps have been taken.
People who use drugs recreationally have been: 1) dehumanized; 2) isolated; 3) had property taken (civil asset forfeiture); and 4) body-snatched and imprisoned. Step 5, is elimination. Trump is a fan of national figures who kill their people.
Yes, it has easily come to this point, and with popular support.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
The only understandable pieces
Dale Courtney’s last two columns are the only understandable opinion pieces I’ve read since COVID-19 dominated the news. Well … ‘cept for maybe Peanuts and Non-Sequitur.
Thanks, Dale.
Dan David
Pullman