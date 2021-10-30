Frustrated in Pullman
As I sit here watching another Pullman City Council meeting, I am filled with different emotions, specifically the clash of gratefulness and frustration.
First, I am forever grateful for council members working hard to make Pullman better. No one has been a better representative and advocate for Pioneer Hill than Brandon Chapman. I am grateful to Dan Records for pushing Pullman to be a more inclusive community. I’m grateful to Eileen Macoll for always asking questions about funding and data. I could go on and on, but there is one area in which I can’t get behind … increasing taxes without adequate justification as to why the money is needed.
I’m frustrated with the nonchalant attitude from our city staff and council when it comes to increasing revenue across the city, especially when the possible increase in property taxes and other taxes are placed on the backs of residents. At a time when residents are struggling, and politicians and city staff are “pushing for affordable housing,” how can anyone sit back and think an increase in any kind of tax is fine.
WSU wages have been relatively frozen the last few years, and people are asked to hunker down and budget. Food and grocery bills have increased, and residents must figure out how to make it work with what they have. But the city doesn’t have to?
We have been hearing “it’s only 1 percent” for years. We’ve given to the hospital; we’ve given to the school district; we’ve given to the city to build a new home. When does it stop? People are moving because they are over it. All council members have campaigned on affordable housing. Please stop, think, have a heart and follow your word.
Kanale Rhoden
Pullman
Perhaps they don’t belong
For some police officers, there might be a correlation between vaccine mandates and community demands to change policing in the post-Floyd world. The combination may make them feel that they don’t really belong in policing anymore. Yup.
Jeff Watt
Pullman