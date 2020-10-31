Executive orders
Presidential executive orders are as old as our republic. President Washington issued eight, Franklin Roosevelt 3,522, and President Trump 193. My confession — I am not a fan of President Trump. I reject his racist language and behavior. The Obama and Trump executive orders regarding the Bears Ear Monument, land sacred to Native American tribes in the Southwest, are so profoundly different, contradictory.
I did research on executive orders. They are a means by which presidents have had a significant influence over how government functions. To date, as many as 50,000 executive orders have been issued.
President Trump has consistently condemned mail-in ballots and left doubt whether he would accept the outcome of a “rigged” and “fraudulent” election. I am fearful about what his executive order might be in a close election. My fear is not unfounded. He just issued an executive order to allow civil service employees to be “fired” who were previously protected.
If the presidential election results are so close, some state legislatures may choose to send members of their party to the Electoral Congress favorable to their political point of view “to protect the people from these alleged abuses.” Would the president or Supreme Court stop this practice?
I can always hope for Congress to sort all of this out, but currently our Congress closely resembles Dr. Seuss’ story about the North and South Going Zaxs who met on a beach, neither willing to take a step left or right, each so myopic that neither can see the infinite horizon of creative ideas before them.
Lacking creativity and good will, Congress now has a 77 percent disapproval rating by the American people. We desperately need a renewed appreciation in Congress of President Lincoln’s words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Stan Smith
Moscow
Cruelty sets him apart
Most of the time, we here on the Palouse are wonderfully thoughtful and caring friends and neighbors. That’s why so many of us love it here.
But then comes a critical presidential election and we tend to sort ourselves into two camps: liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans.
The trouble this time is that President Trump, up for reelection, had no record of government service in either party when he was elected in 2016. It’s been a mixed bag since then, with the Federal deficit soaring but the Supreme Court veering sharply conservative.
What is unique to Trump, however, is something no liberal or conservative should tolerate: his cruelty. He literally took children away from their parents when families from South America arrived here seeking asylum. Moms and Dads, can you even imagine a government official taking your precious 3-year-old daughter away from you? Or your nursing baby right out of your arms? Or your 6-year-old son who for sure will play with the Mariners some day? Trump arranged for them to be taken to cages, where many of them still remain.
I urge voters to watch Kirstjen Nielsen, then Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, trying to explain why the kids in cages were not supplied with either soap or toothpaste. On YouTube. Then vote.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Christian voters for Trump
You were too kind (letter writer) Mr. Hesford, regarding God’s platform. Any Christian voting for Trump ought to be thoroughly ashamed. Trump lies, cheats, steals. He makes fun of people with disabilities. He is racist and sexist. He is an adulterer. He has violated and continues daily to violate all of the 10 commandments. If you vote for Trump, you are not only not a Christian, but you are unethical and immoral as well.
Darcy Miller
Pullman
You’re not choosing a friend
You published an article a few days ago suggesting that some voters may be conflicted. They may prefer the personality of one candidate, but the policies of the other.
I have a suggestion. Vote for the candidate that you think will do what you want done. Vote for the candidate that will move the country/county/town/state in the direction that you think it should go. This is not a popularity contest. You are not choosing a friend. You are choosing people to manage government.
I suppose that most people don’t choose the stores they shop in by how well they like the manager. Why choose a president to manage our federal government by how well you like his personality?
No, look at what you expect each of them to do, and how that is likely to result. For incumbents, you have their track record. For challengers, you have only promises, and statements that they hope will gain them votes.
For our presidential race, we have Mr Trump, the incumbent. I approve of the general direction of his administration, and have cringed at some of the things he has said. But, he campaigned partly on being an outsider, not a politician, so we should not be surprised that he doesn’t talk like a politician, and doesn’t behave like a politician.
His opponents have focused on his personality, and that should tell you something. They think that is their best shot at getting your vote, because if you looked at what he is actually doing, you might prefer it to the promises of his opponent.
Geoffrey Shropshire
Moscow
Accepting PPP funds
Ronald Reagan once said “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” It’s a simple concept. One would think everyone can understand it.
The recent letter by Geoff Pritchard serves as a blatant election-eve smear campaign by a desperate Democrat looking to distract everyone from what their policies would do to Idaho and our country. They are so out of touch with Idaho values.
His letter exemplifies a stark difference between the two parties. Republicans embrace success and want everyone to have an equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Democrats attack success and work to redistribute wealth at every turn. They forget that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and should be protected from unfair taxes, unnecessary regulations and government shutdowns that have done more to harm our economy than the good it was supposed to provide.
Geoff’s letter is predicated on the ridiculous premise that if you’re a Republican supporting the ideals of limited government, you should not have participated in the PPP program to keep your employees on payroll during the shutdown. It was not the fault of America’s people that the government instituted shutdowns. These measures were an attempt to keep us safe from COVID-19. The government then tried to undo the damage by making funds available to businesses to keep people working rather than on unemployment at a rate higher than they were earning employed. Americans are grateful for the attempt to make things right, but the damage to thousands of Idaho businesses and families should have never happened, and should never happen again. Government is never the solution to our problems — especially the problems they create. That’s why on Tuesday, your choice is so important. Please vote.
Daniel Schoenberg
Latah County
Dan is the treasurer
for Mitchell for Idaho
A response to recent claims
The final weeks of campaign season are filled with controversy and outlandish claims. This year is no exception. Here’s how I’ve served as your Idaho Representative over the past six years.
You and your neighbors inspired most of the 85 bills I’ve sponsored (find a complete listing at www.troyforidaho.com), including solutions for UI students, truckers, teachers, health care, the wine industry, farmers, loggers, business owners and the judiciary. I’ve focused on growing the rural economy, supporting education, improved infrastructure, job creation, reducing regulatory and tax burden on families and small business and securing investments in our roads so businesses can efficiently get products to market.
I supported every educational bill or budget, including fully-funding the career ladder, the early reading initiative, and giving school districts more flexibility to invest in their own unique priorities. I am endorsed by the Idaho Association of Educators.
I’ve fought to protect counties and local municipalities from unfunded state mandates. I support law enforcement and our locally elected officials in their efforts to do what is best for the communities who selected them to lead.
Last year I founded the “Farm, Ranch and Timber Caucus,” with fellow republicans and democrats from the House and Senate to give a greater voice to rural Idaho. We focus on issues of greatest importance to our smallest communities.
My experience as a farmer, rancher and small business owner shaped my values of personal responsibility, integrity and fiscal conservatism. My passion for doing what is right, not what is easy, combined with this experience, makes me an effective voice for you.
I will continue to fight to strengthen our economy, support education and protect your freedoms. Please vote for me Tuesday.
Caroline Nilsson Troy
Genesee