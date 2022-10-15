Mitchell’s ‘silly’ session

Yes, Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell is at odds with most of his constituents by strongly opposing abortion rights and weakly supporting public education. But let’s not forget his most flagrant display of extremism: throwing in with the anti-vaxxers and snake oil peddlers during the Legislature’s silly session last spring.

That was the session legislators convened themselves, between their regular annual session and the latest one heading off a citizen initiative expanding both education funding and tax revenue from high earners.

