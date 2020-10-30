Focus on accomplishments
Although I sadly agree with and grieve over many of the criticisms of President Trump presented by my dear friend Fred Banks, those criticisms are largely focused on personality, sins and other personal failings, not his official accomplishments.
Those criticisms fail to take into account Mr. Trump’s actual administrative accomplishments, including the brokering of two Middle East peace accords, including financial support of many who suffer from coronavirus-related shutdowns, and including strengthening national defense and homeland security. When Mr. Trump’s personality failings are weighed in comparison with his administrative efforts and accomplishments, the performance balance is in his favor.
My vote is not a valentine or confession of my love for a candidate. My vote is not “for Trump,” or any other man. My vote is for my country. But it is also to defend my country against the intents and promises stated by candidate Joe Biden. Likewise, it is to defend my country against the objectionable record and expressed intentions of vice presidential candidate Kamela Harris, who would become president in the not-too-unlikely event Mr. Biden could not complete a term. Both Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, by the way, have publicly expressed strong advocacy for killing babies in the womb, consistent with definitive wording in the Democratic platform. I wonder whether elimination of the inconvenient, burdensome aged might be a logical next step.
In short, my vote is to defend my country from their serious socialism and its frightening dire consequences.
I am (since I was 18) a lifelong, generally independent, voter, 87 now, appealing to my fellow citizens to vote for Donald Trump.
Bob Callihan
Potlatch
Love does the research
We expect our state legislators to work primarily for our District 5, which represents a wide geographic and socioeconomic range. Our representatives should research issues and determine how they will affect our district. Renee Love has done this work related to jobs, taxes, healthcare and agriculture. See https://reneeloveforidaho.com/priorities/. She is ready to carefully vote in the best interests of District 5.
Her opponent, Carolyn Nilsson Troy, says she represents District 5 as a moderate. However her voting record, and her appearance on the front page of a publication advocating the arrest of Mayor Bill Lambert and Police Chief Fry for keeping Moscow residents safe with reasonable mask rules, shows us where she truly stands. Next to Troy’s photo is an anti-government rant by Ammon Bundy, who was arrested in the state Capitol and caused the cancellation of a high school football game because of his anti-mask tantrums. Thus, it’s not surprising that in the special legislative session, Troy voted with the extremists opposing the moderate COVID-19 restrictions Gov. Little enacted to keep state residents safe.
We need change in the Idaho legislature, which wasted the last session trying to neuter the Medicaid Expansion bill that voters had overwhelmingly approved. This legislature doesn’t respect you and me — the voters. Renee Love believes Idahoans should elect their U.S. Senators, but the Republican Party platform, which Troy signed with no exceptions, supports the anti-democratic idea of giving that power to the Idaho State Legislature. Vote Renee Love for fair, reasoned, democratic representation.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
See Trump for who he is
In church, I long ago learned that we are accountable for what we know. Sadly, our president has not nor does he seem to care about lying to Americans, even his base. That seems like quite a charge for an entrusted, public servant. However, if any of you voters are still on the fence, please read on.
Before his presidency, Donald J. Trump went out of his way to foster conspiracy theories to discredit the legitimacy of Barack Obama’s natural citizenship. Obama eventually confronted this lie. Still, political disparagement and social divide followed — and follows — the mouth of Trump. His misinformation, his false or inaccurate information, is deliberately intended to deceive.
When the president doesn’t like fielding questions, he coddles his base with disparaging remarks, calling the press’s coverage “fake news” or a “hoax.”
With the medically predicted surge in COVID-19 cases this winter, our president has conducted his campaign rallies without social distancing, without mandated masks, jeopardizing the very health of his base. Yeah, he tosses masks randomly as if he were King of Rex. But his actions defy the science that put him back on the campaign trail. Even Mitch McConnell says he won’t go near the White House with its loose coronavirus restrictions. And Trump says America has rounded the corner. At least read the paper’s headlines. Again, from Trump comes more misinformation — and disinformation, Trump’s propaganda — or cynicism, to make sure his base doesn’t follow the fake news and see him as the naked Emperor of Hans Christian Andersen’s characterization.
Let’s not forget Moliére’s Tartuffe, or The Impostor. Most of the characters recognize the religious zealot as the imposter as he masquerades as a religious man.
If Americans are accountable for what they know, may they see deceitful Trump for who he is.
Susan Hodgin
Moscow
Sounds like hypocrisy
As I looked at the candidates running for local office, I noticed that one Republican candidate seemed to be a hypocrite with regard to his stated platform and his actual behavior. I’m speaking of Brandon Mitchell, running for House Seat 5A in Idaho. He purports to be a staunch supporter of smaller and limited government and free markets, yet he had no problem applying for and receiving between $150,000 and $350,000 in taxpayer dollars in the form of a PPP loan he will not be paying back. That doesn’t sound like something a candidate whose business is estimated to have $1.45 million in annual revenue and who claims federal and state government spending is out of control and needs to be reined in would do, does it?
Mr. Mitchell also speaks about his business acumen coming from his personal growth in the oil change services industry (Jiffy Lube) and he alone is responsible for all aspects of this business. He never mentions his wife as a partner/owner yet when on his PPP application, he appears to list the business, Candura Inc, as “female owned” with 40 employees, yet his Dun and Bradstreet listing says there are only 18 employees over the 5 stores at that time. He has added one additional store since the D&B listing but it is hard to imagine it has 22 employees.
None of what I found may be illegal, but it seems to indicate candidate Brandon Mitchell’s willingness to take taxpayer dollars while promoting the need for smaller government, lower taxes and free market economies. That sounds like hypocrisy to me.
Geoff Pritchard
Deary