A valuable part of education
Complaints about social justice teaching go back a ways. Family lore has one of my Czech ancestors accompanying early Protestant reformer Jan Hus to Rome in 1415, when Hus and his entourage were guaranteed safe passage and then burned at the stake. Hus, Martin Luther, and other reformers presumed to teach their fellow Christians the radical idea that they could read the Bible and engage in moral reasoning for themselves. Importantly, they also taught that religion can be hijacked and used to mask corruption, bigotry and inequality.
Now some well-funded people with odd ideas about what constitutes justice at this point in our nation’s history are making wild claims about indoctrination of the intelligent, ambitious and hard-working young adults attending our public universities and colleges. Worth recalling the original sin of social justice teaching in the U.S. dates to the abolitionists, who risked imprisonment and lynching for teaching enslaved Africans to read.
What better expression of genuine social justice than helping uplift Idaho college students of all races, genders and ethnicities into their chosen professions and productive roles within our society? I’d say a few questions about ethics and right and wrong seem a fitting supplement to that education.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Money behind the project
Thanks to the Daily News, Nancy Mack and Scott Cornelius for bringing necessary attention to the proposed annexation of 48 acres near the Johnson Road/Bishop Boulevard intersection (in Pullman).
This proposal, by an out-of-state developer, appears to benefit no one other than the developer. Can it be that money is the driving force behind such an ill-conceived idea?
As someone who lives on the other side of town and travels these roads regularly on the way to the pooch park, I am stunned every time by the “blind” intersection at Johnson Road and Bishop Boulevard. Turning left onto Bishop from Johnson, what one sees is the railing of the short bridge between Bishop and Pro Mall Boulevard. Every attempt to make the turn feels like a leap of faith; I hope and pray that I have not missed an oncoming car appearing out of nowhere traveling towards town. This is one of countless blind intersections throughout Pullman (but that’s a subject for another time).
Is there a housing shortage in Pullman? How is the city justifying continued, massive developments surrounding the city, other than the narrow economic interests of those directly involved?
If traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, visibility and aesthetics are taken into account, the city would have to do a massive infrastructure improvement and widening of Johnson Road. Is this an investment an out-of-town developer would even consider? I think not.
Meg Kelley
Pullman
No hierarchy of sins
I was sad to read a recent letter to the editor which said that LGBTQ people’s sins were especially odious, quoting Paul’s letter to the Romans as its source. Paul was talking here about the failure of all humans, and how humanity had gone topsy turvy. These verses were not at all meant to say that some people are to be shunned or that there is a hierarchy of sins. Jesus, whom Paul worshipped, is shown all over the gospels as spending much time with the people who were thought of as notorious sinners in that day. The Pharisees criticized him for it. Focus on the Family had a recent broadcast featuring two formerly trans people sharing their stories. If you are interested, Google, “Journey Back to my True Identity, Focus on the Family.”
Lois Johnston
Moscow
No guns for domestic abusers
Washington has a new, permanent, state bureaucracy that’s designed to fail. The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention will focus its efforts in “the highest risk populations … communities of color.” Those are places where drug prohibition’s black market is lucrative enough to kill for. You can’t stop that commercial war without putting the drugs back into the drug store, at prices below the black market’s cost of doing business. A bureaucracy that justifies its budget in relation to prohibition’s violence, will not advocate for ending prohibition. We need legislators who will turn off prohibition’s economic incentive — for killing and for bureaucratic growth.
In mass shootings, the higher the body count, the higher the chance it was done by someone with domestic violence in their past; domestic abusers committed 59 percent of shootings leaving five dead, and they committed 70 percent of shootings leaving six or more dead, although domestic abusers are a small slice (I hope) of the population. (“Deadliest Mass Shootings Are Often Preceded by Violence at Home,” by Jackie Gu, Bloomberg, June 30, 2020)
Domestic abusers should not have firearms. Nor should animal torturers.
We need legislators who will close the loopholes in existing law. While it’s illegal for someone charged with domestic violence to own a firearm, some prosecutors file a lesser charge. And there’s the “boyfriend loophole,” the “Charleston loophole,” and certain professions, like police, are exempted. The steps of progress from hitting a spouse, to committing a mass shooting are often ignored. Some police will refuse to confiscate weapons, saying, “That was just a dirty divorce.” That cop should be charged as an accomplice, if the violent party later kills with one of those weapons. This topic has a lot of meat for legislators to chew on.
In most school shootings, kids took someone’s unsecured firearm. Secure your weapons.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
We are the rulers
I wonder if someone would inform me if I am right in this assumption? When any federal or state employee, which includes the president, etc., raises their right hand and swears to uphold the Constitution and all the laws of the United States of America … when they try to take away free speech, the right to bear arms, the freedom of conscience and worship or the right to peaceful assembly, they are committing treason not only against the Constitution of the United States, but also against the people of the United States.
They are under the assumption that they can do whatever they want to do. Yet they have forgotten that according to the Constitution, “We the people, for the people and by the people.” We are the rulers and we through elections give them temporary power to pass laws, etc.
Why can’t the people issue a subpoena and have them arrested for treason? Because the president is issuing executive orders which bypass the Congress and Senate when they are elected to pass the laws, not the president or vice president. The Founding Fathers told us of these days. Andrew Jackson said, “No free government can stand without virtue in the people, and a lofty spirit of patriotism. I thank God that my life has been spent in this land of liberty.” Abraham Lincoln said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both the Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men/women who pervert this great document. To sin by silence when they should protest, makes cowards of the American people.”
Mike Beirens
Pullman