Create clear pathway to American citizenship
It has been over 30 years since our federal government has reformed our immigration laws and delivered a pathway to lasting citizenship to millions of undocumented peoples who already contribute significantly to our country.
We all need to work together to conceptualize a system that creates a clear pathway to citizenship for all immigrants. This alone would help provide access to healthcare for more members of the immigrant community, shortening the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would help plug our labor shortage and provide robust economic opportunity. And it would undercut a currently oppressive system that brings conflict into our communities, like violent encounters with ICE.
Best of all, reforming immigration law would alleviate the unnecessary and manufactured violence and scarcity that burdens our immigrant brothers and sisters that are also our neighbors, friends and family members in our community.
Our state prospers economically, culturally and socially when we ensure that everyone that contributes can have their needs met and prosper. Please write to senators Crapo and Risch and urge them to take action.
Olivia Shan
Moscow
Showing your pass
I just rewatched a movie, “Mandela,” which showed Black people in South Africa in 1960 arrested and penned up, beaten and killed for not having or not showing their “passes.” Will you soon be refused entry or service or be arrested for not showing your pass (vaccination card)? I don’t fear the vaccine but I do fear this left-wing government. Is this still the land of the free?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia