No sense to be made
When mentally and emotionally unstable young men are given guns or explosives by older self-appointed religious patriots in order to commit massacres in schools, marketplaces or places of worship, no one doubts this is organized terrorism. Provided it happens in Iraq, Nigeria or some other part of the world, that is. How about here in the United States?
According to our politicians and much of our mass media, the American public must accept as the price of our freedom the ongoing sabotage of our democracy, our social fabric, our institutions of government and indeed our entire society altogether by a minority of supposedly Christian but more obviously white supremacist right-wing Republicans. Their ultimatum is that if they can’t have the version of America they want, then they are willing to destroy our nation to block the “more perfect union” envisioned by the writers of the U.S. Constitution.
How else are we to make sense of millions of American citizens refusing to accept the outcome of an election they wished had gone their way? Or refusing to get vaccinated against a pandemic disease that has killed well over one million of us? Or denying women ownership of their own bodies, and supporting the de facto slavery of forced child-birth? Or recruiting and radicalizing (yes, “grooming”) antisocial teenagers via internet-based hate campaigns, then giving them weapons of easy mass murder?
Chris Norden
Moscow
‘Mules’ debunked
I’m sorry to inform letter writer Lois Johnston (“Headlines we aren’t seeing,” June 7) that she has been misinformed by Truethevote’s claims that it has uncovered voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Readers will find the claims totally demolished in an analysis published by the Associated Press at bit.ly/39f0qQZ.
The AP shot so many holes in the claims on which the fraudulent movie, “2000 Mules,” is based that no one not blinded by political cant could find it credible. And the AP didn’t even deal with the largest flaw in the “research.”
The conservative GOP assertion is that ballot drop boxes were stuffed with illegal ballots for Joe Biden. That is a bald assumption. Any such ballots could have been logically cast for then President Donald Trump.
The AP analysis is important, educational reading, no matter what one’s political predilections.
Terence L. Day
Pullman