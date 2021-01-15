Insurrection can be catalyst
Most Americans condemn the insurrection. There is less agreement about what caused it or how to respond. The variables that come into play here are being considered by every citizen who cares about preserving our democracy including this question: What kind of a democracy?
Our answers will depend not only on the breadth and depth of our vision, but also on the culture in which we have grown up and on those we have trusted. This vision must also address the violence that has arisen over whether we should wear masks despite the testimony of most scientists that by so doing we will reduce the incidence of illness and death during the pandemic for ourselves and for others.
For others, at what point did we turn from being the America willing to die to save others across an ocean from such a demagogue as Hitler to one unwilling, even, to do what we can to save people in our own communities from this terrible pandemic?
Could the recent insurrection offer us insight into the causes that drove some to disregard, even assault, human decency embedded in the Constitution they claim to defend? Will seeing themselves reflected in the mirrors of international media help them reconsider their vision, recognize the bitterness that drove them to participate in such acts? Might their acts prompt us all to face those mirrors and recognize our own part, somehow, in enabling such acts?
Perhaps the insurrection can be the catalyst that returns us to our commitments to justice, domestic tranquility and the blessings of liberty for all, not just some, of the people. Perhaps in response to our new president, and this new opportunity, we may once again dedicate ourselves and our lives to forming a more perfect Union. This could be our last chance.
Georgia Tiffany
Moscow
A master class
I want to thank Scotty Anderson for providing a master class on how to create alternative facts in his recent piece “Riots? Protests?.” His argument: the assault on the Capitol included people dressed all in black. Antifa dresses all in black. Therefore, the violence was incited by antifa and Trump supporters were merely duped.
The steps are:
1. Determine the conclusion you want to be true. (Trump supporters are not at fault for the attack on the Capitol).
2. Start with an actual fact and speculate until it becomes a story that seems to support that conclusion. (People were wearing black clothing, therefore … antifa!)
3. Proceed as though that conclusion is now an established fact. (“What antifa did was inexcusable.”)
I’ll start with the same fact to show how easy it is: Some people in the protest were wearing black. Literally no one would be stupid enough to attend a Trump rally dressed as antifa unless they knew they wouldn’t be attacked. Therefore, Trump supporters must have known these “dudes” and accepted them as part of the protest. But, this only makes sense if they were actually Trump supporters themselves posing as antifa in order to give Trump supporters plausible deniability later on.
As Scotty says, “at every Trump rally antifa shows up,” so the two organizations must be closely affiliated, and antifa’s absence had to have been coordinated. It’s therefore safe to assume that antifa is actually a subunit of the Trump organization that functions as a go-to scapegoat. Donald Trump himself is, therefore, the head of antifa and must be held accountable for their violent actions!
See how easy it is to ignore objective reality and create your own? And what harm could it do? Other than, you know, all the people dying for it.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
We need to start fires
We received notice that in addition to no daily publication of Daily News on Sunday we will now not receive paper on Monday. We wonder why. Is it to save a tree or the obvious bias in content or loss in subscribers or Internet ‘news’ pressure or solely financial considerations or another reason?
There seems to be news (albeit terribly skewed), and we certainly need fire starters during these chilly days of winter. So I please ask, do not reduce our ability to start a fire.
Roger Calza
Princeton