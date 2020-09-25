Candidate’s courageous actions
Wednesday evening, Gabriel Rench and his supporters boldly took to the streets of downtown Moscow to defend his unrestricted, God-given and constitutionally-protected right to spread a deadly disease in the middle of a pandemic.
He would like you to know that the jack-booted thugs of the Moscow Police Department cruelly restricted his religious and civil liberties by citing and arresting him.
In doing so, Rench held up a lens to the trials faced by white, male Christians in this country. We are a notoriously powerless group, represented by no more than 44 out of 45 presidents. In the current session, just 78 percent of Congress is white, only 76 percent are male and an all-time-low 88 percent are Christian.
Surely, when the 2021 edition of Foxe’s Book of Martyrs is released, candidate Rench deserves an entire chapter.
In performing the religious act of singing hymns while conducting a crime to claim religious persecution, Mr. Rench has also laid out a helpful strategy for other criminals seeking to circumvent laws they find inconvenient.
The next time I’m pulled over for speeding, I’ll follow candidate Rench’s strategy and simply inform the officer that my fellow-passengers and I are engaged in a high-speed Bible study. Or perhaps instead of collecting tithe, the congregation I worship with could simply rob a bank mid-service this weekend, while quoting scripture.
While I am neither a legal scholar nor theologian, I’m sure that a leading citizen and political candidate like Mr. Rench would not mislead me on this matter.
As you make your way to the ballot box in the coming weeks, I hope that you will remember candidate Rench’s courageous actions. It would be a poor thing if we did not recognize his heroic sacrifice for the benefit of the oppressed.
Andrew Hoehn
Moscow
How religions get started
We are witnessing, in real time, how religions are started. The conservatives have their new Jesus. He’s orange, an adulterer, a liar, a corrupt businessperson, a cheat, a glutton, a narcissist. Why do they love him? He validates their racism, misogyny, ignorance and anger, because he is racist, misogynistic, ignorant and angry. They are tired of being told these qualities are not only reprehensible, but contrary to a civil society. So now, the conservatives have their new god, and they are chomping at the bit to go to “war” against their fellow Americans, clutching their guns like the inquisitors clutched their crucifixes. Four more years of this might spell the end of us.
Holli Cooper
Moscow
A Republican for Lamar
As a former Latah County commissioner (Republican), I assumed that retirement would mean observing but not participating in local politics anymore. However, the current Republican candidate for Latah County Commissioner, Gabriel Rench, running against incumbent Tom Lamar is a person I not only will not vote for, but someone I’m willing to speak out against.
In his campaign literature Rench implies that the commissioners for a number of years have raised taxes unnecessarily, shorted funding for the sheriff’s office and have not been transparent. Implied or otherwise, this is not the case.
On the issue of property taxes, I suspect Rench is confusing property assessments with property taxes. They aren’t the same. Be that as it may, I would be interested in knowing just where the commissioners are wasting taxpayer money. If he thinks the sheriff’s department is underfunded, what would he cut without raising taxes to allocate more to the sheriff’s department?
I personally think property taxes are an unfair and outdated form of taxation. This problem, however, is one only the state legislature can fix.
Sadly, there are times when voting comes down to picking the best of the worst, but not in this race. I served with Tom Lamar four years. We didn’t always agree, but we often did. Tom was as careful as I was about allocating tax dollars. And I like to think I was very careful. We commissioners always shared the common goal of distributing taxpayer dollars effectively.
Tom was never adversarial, but a great listener, always gracious and pleasant. He used good judgment and made thoughtful decisions. I’m proud to call Tom a friend.
Richard Walser
Viola
A word of thanks for IT help
I want to give a word of thanks to the IT team at Schweitzer Labs Inc. and several Zoom U.S. gurus at Washington State University who reached out to volunteer their technical expertise and labor at a time when my staff and I were under the heaviest load.
The support they offered our IT team here at the Pullman Public School district during and shortly after the start of school was unexpected. As a school system, this startup was like no other in our long history. Even with large amounts of planning, we struggled through an extremely heavy load with ever-changing problems.
No one can deny these are unprecedented times and our community is feeling the stress. As we settle into this uncomfortable period in our history, I am grateful that we live in a community of people who care and selflessly give their time and knowledge. Thank you to SELINC’s IT team and WSU’s Zoom experts. They were here for us and reminded me that we are all in this together.
Garren Shannon
Pullman
Stop running Flowers column
Stop it. Stop running “Her View” by Christine Flowers. She can write — but a more sweetly self-absorbed idiot I’ve never read. Why on earth would anyone except her family care whether or not she is an NFL fan?
Her reasons for not wearing a mask, set out in length and all about herself, barely include the risks to her neighbors and community.
Please respect your readers’ intelligence and find another anti-mask, pro-whatever columnist whose thinking includes community and country.
Holly Dawkins
Moscow
Remembering James Jordan
The local community has sustained significant loss recently. One is former Washington State University math professor James Jordan. In the early 1960s, the National Science Foundation sponsored summer institutes for secondary mathematics teachers. WSU participated in the program, and that was my opportunity to meet Jordan. The program led to a master’s degree in teaching mathematics. He was my advisor in the program.
Professor Jordan was a well-rounded individual with a nimble mind. He thoroughly enjoyed being involved in mathematics education, but had a number of interests. When my son was 5 years old, I was a math instructor at WSU. On one occasion, when Shawn visited me at school, he had the opportunity to meet professor Jordan. In a short time, they were giggling together and I saw a new dimension to this extraordinary man. In fact, he began his mathematical career in an extraordinary fashion. Initially, he taught grade school for three years before earning a master’s degree and doctorate in math. That experience contributed to his exceptional ability to work with individuals at all levels.
His love for his family was reciprocated. I join them in mourning his loss.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow