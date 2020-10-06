Masks make us more free
Moscow’s mask ordinance is very much an issue of personal freedom — but maybe not in the way you think. If we think of freedom only in terms of being able to do whatever we want whenever we want — the “freedom to” — then this ordinance does seem to limit personal freedom. However, there is another side to freedom that gets a lot less attention, and this is the “freedom from” the consequences of other people’s actions.
Anytime we make a law or rule, we’re striking a balance between these two. For example, societies almost universally agree that the freedom from being robbed is more important than the freedom to take other people’s things. The freedom from being murdered takes priority over the freedom to kill. The freedom to drive drunk is not as valuable as the freedom from being killed by a drunk driver. Poorly crafted laws do indeed decrease our overall freedom, but well-considered restrictions on behavior actually make us more free, i.e., free from harm caused by other peoples’ recklessness.
As to the mask ordinance, freedom from being sickened or killed by coronavirus is of higher value than the freedom to engage in behaviors likely to spread the virus. Almost nobody actually wants to wear a mask, but we choose to do so in service to a higher value. The mask ordinance, on the whole, makes us more free, and freedom-loving people should support it.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Fearing for America
Even conservatives should be concerned about a 6/3 court. By eliminating Obamacare, restricting abortion, saying undocumented aren’t “persons,” preventing reasonable gun restrictions, gutting environmental laws and a host of other changes not supported by a large majority of Americans, the court would impair our democracy. Do any of us want a government controlled by a minority? I fear for America.
Jeffrey Watt
Pullman
A plea to Moscow planners
I must be missing something re: Sixth and Jackson duplex nearly finished Oct. 2. Why is the completion of a mediocre duplex newsworthy? I drove by the duplex after reading the article and saw a red metal box.
Can we not be building structures that are warm, inviting and that in some way reflect the rich heritage of other buildings in Moscow? This looks like a warehouse for students not caring what they live in. The developer extolled the virtues (to him and maximizing rents) of building “from lot-line to lot-line.” Think about it for a moment, if this is widely practiced, inhabitants of these structures would look out their windows directly onto a wall or into the windows of the adjacent building.
This is a plea to Moscow building planners, do not allow this practice to continue. There are setback requirements that have been established for a good reason — for air circulation, light and green space around houses. To think that a rooftop with “turf” is an adequate replacement for true green space with living plants is a farce. And an external spiral staircase? I hope the developer has ample insurance because maneuvering this in the rain and snow will be perilous.
Moscow is not Tokyo or New York City where land prices are truly at a premium. Even infill projects need to represent the character of Moscow and that contributes a net positive to the city — not just for developers. I happened to drive down an alley close to where this red metal box exists and found even more distastefully colored metal boxes which I assume is student housing. Is this the future for Moscow? The developer needs to do a better job on his future projects. City planners need to do a better job of approving projects that make a positive contribution to the character of Moscow. We can’t afford many more eye sores like this one.
Vern Talaos
Moscow
Black Lives Matter is a fraud
Black Live Matter is about as pro-black as the Affordable Care Act was about making healt care affordable. BLM events have destroyed black-owned businesses, destroyed black neighborhoods, killed black cops and even black children.
Actions speak louder than words, and the reality is that BLM actions are hostile and harmful to the black community. Beyond the direct harm that BLM has done to the black community, its accusations and rhetoric are so over the top that they are by design causing more animosity between the races, since many of those being accused of racism feel that they are being unjustly accused without cause.
Between the violence, property destruction and even “hate speech” that BLM promotes, nothing but bad will could possibly result. Additionally, the black community itself, according to a recent poll, indicated overwhelmingly that they support a police presence at current levels or higher in their neighborhoods. So once again what BLM is promoting, as it seeks to defund the police, is destructive to the black community. The bottom line is, BLM’s leadership has boasted about being trained Marxists and, like other leftist organizations, they are a fraud that is named to deceive.
Gresham Bouma
Princeton
Advocate for all
While visiting with fellow community members, I have found that people are frustrated with the same problems resurfacing again and again because we don’t have enough representatives in Boise who truly want to find solutions. We need a diverse group of representatives who can/will do the research, identify possible strategies to solve problems, and then be able to clearly communicate with others to find common ground and build upon that collaboration to develop and implement solutions. Renee Love is just such a person.
Over my years of living in Latah County, I have had the opportunity to meet some of the most resilient, hard-working people who are doing the very best they can with what they have to work with. We are all vulnerable to unexpected events that change our circumstances. Often challenges for people continue because our resources and structures do not provide people with the tools they need to move forward.
These resources include education and job training, access to food, affordable housing and access to health care, to name a few. Renee Love, who is a business owner and educator, will hear her constituents’ voices, do her research and contribute to productive conversations that will result in opportunities for Idahoans to provide for their needs. A vote for Renee Love is a vote for a better Idaho for all. Please visit reneeloveforidaho.com/ for more insight as to how she will represent you, and then vote for Renee!
Lynn Weaver
Moscow
Wearing a mask
Well Mr. Wilson and Mr. Rench, would you like to wear a mask now?
Bill Christopher
Moscow