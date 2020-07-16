Questions in need of answers
The single-day case counts for the past five days in Idaho are our state’s five highest. More than Oregon, routinely, now. 577 in a single day, Saturday. Latah had another day of multiple new cases, as is customary recently. The virus is pervasive in Ada, Canyon, and Kootenai counties, where many University of Idaho students live. The situation is expected to worsen.
So, now is the time to require more clarity from UI President Scott Green, his appointed coronavirus consultant and our public health officials.
Conditions are primed for a disaster in Moscow as students from all over the state and region return to town and are unable or unwilling to keep sufficiently separate and masked. We are seeing as a nation that hospitalization and death rates rise weeks after bars fill again. Of 1,000 fraternity residents this summer at University of Washington, 117 tested positive in an outbreak last week. Who thinks that can’t happen in Moscow?
Daily News reporters: a challenge to do some hard journalism outside of the daily update box. I’ve heard that Gritman and Public Health District 2 have 27,000 tests ready to go. Is that true? Is it accurate that no more than 300 tests can be administered per day, and does that mean that universal testing to begin the semester will take six weeks, minimum?
Is it true that professor requests to teach remotely are being denied because the administration wishes to have at least 75 percent of classes taught face to face? Is it still the case that the university plans for 3 or 4 (not 6) feet of separation in classrooms?
Where and with whom will students quarantine for 14 days every time any of their classmates tests positive? When someone dies, or requires permanent dialysis, how will the university protect itself from litigation?
Brian Blanchfield
Moscow
Protect each other
The information and data have changed so many times that as a retired physician, even I am confused. But this much I know. I wear a mask so YOU don’t get sick. And I hope that you wear a mask so I don’t get sick. Neither of us knows if we are spreading the virus. And if you refuse to wear a mask, it doesn’t say that you don’t care if you get sick, it says that you don’t care if I get sick.
Outside, on the street, in your car, not a problem. You are probably not going to get or give a virus to anyone. But in the grocery stores, where we ALL have to go, or in any enclosed space where we are breathing on each other, we are all at risk. If you are going to breathe into the air that the elderly and the vulnerable are going to breathe, just wear a mask for their safety, not yours.
I would hope that everyone would care enough about their fellow humans to want to protect each other. I do. Thank you.
Connie Brumm
Moscow
Calling the wrong doctor
During this rising crisis, I feel a bit antsy, so I called the doctor’s office.
“May I schedule a doctor’s appointment?” I asked the receptionist, to which she replied, “and this is concerning what?” I replied, “well, my GERD is acting up, my knees need to be x-rayed, and I feel a bit panicky.
She interrupted my perceived aliments with, “I’d like to help you, but this is the dentist’s office”
Oh yeah, and that’s how we dial at 82 years old.
Carol Stueckle
Pullman