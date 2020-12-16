This was a stunt
Doug Wilson conducted an “experiment” on Thursday. His hypothesis was that many unmasked shoppers entering Tri-State would be warmly welcomed and appreciated for purchasing items and wishing employees a “Merry Christmas.” Wilson stated that “if it is the blessing I hope it is, we can try to bless other establishments as well.” However, the experiment failed, resulting in the justified closure of the store, preventing any shoppers from doing business there. It is my hope that his “blessing” will never be repeated as it smacks of harassment, and other businesses will likely close their doors as well.
It is hard to believe that Wilson and his followers do not understand that preventing the spread of COVID is critical to economic recovery, with employees being able to work and consumers feeling safe while shopping. A recent University of Utah study concluded that wearing masks not only reduces COVID spread in communities but increases consumer mobility in stores and restaurants and also increases consumer spending.
Wilson claims his experiment wasn’t a “stunt.” However, if he truly wanted to stimulate business and encourage folks to buy local, he could merely have encouraged his followers to call a business, order an item and pay for it, and ask to pick it up curbside … no mask required. Of course, that would not garner him the attention he seems to crave.
No doubt at all, this was a stunt; a stunt that should not be allowed to be repeated.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
A minor inconvenience
As a follower of Jesus, I read in the gospel of Matthew that Jesus offers the greatest commandments: to love God and to love our neighbor as ourselves. In Luke, Jesus uses the story of the good Samaritan to describe love of neighbor. By the end of Jesus’ story those listening knew it was the Samaritan that showed mercy to a hurt and helpless man. In showing mercy and saving the man’s life, the Samaritan exhibited love of neighbor. Jesus suggests that to show love to one’s neighbor is to allow yourself to be inconvenienced and involves putting some effort toward caring for and helping the ones that are hurt and in need.
We have daily activities in which we can put the love of neighbor principle to work. In these times of COVID-19, we can implement a simple act that cares for our neighbors. That act is to wear a mask. In a time when a novel virus is among us, and thus, the infection rate is higher than with common viruses, we can reduce the transmission rate. We can wear a mask. The simple act of following health professionals’ advice can have positive consequences within our community.
The transmission of the virus among the healthiest may just affect those most vulnerable, those we may we as our neighbors in need of a good Samaritan’s help. In my reading of Jesus’ injunction to his followers, there is no reason to see a minor inconvenience that saves lives as anything other than an extension of loving one’s neighbor.
Rev. Norman Fowler
First PresbyterianChurch of Moscow
We, too, are everywhere
The recent swastika defacing of our precious Anne Frank Memorial in Boise was disgusting and horrendous and a disgrace to the reputation of Idaho as being “Too Great for Hate.” The message appended to the swastikas that “we are everywhere” (meaning the Neo-Nazis are everywhere) serves as an important reminder to all of us of the vital need for vigilance, education and action to defend human rights while opposing anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of bigotry and hatred.
Members of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force are responding to this incident by sending contributions to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, (wassmuthcenter.org) to help with their valuable work. Others may want to join in this effort.
Let us be united and active in the cause for justice for all, including human rights organizations, religious organizations, civic and social organizations, political organizations and all Idaho individuals. We, too, are everywhere! Together we can stand strong and make a difference.
Joann Muneta
Chair, Latah County Human Rights Task Force
Moscow
Actions are deplorable
I am so tired of this. Four years ago, I watched an election wracked with interference from all sides. Though painful, I accepted the result and watched as we proceeded with an orderly transfer of power. For over four years I have watched as a group of our citizens enable a narcissistic grifter to subvert what was great about this country. With bald-faced lies and endless deplorable attacks, self-aggrandizement for him and his family, Trump somehow tapped into the worst base instincts of 74 million co-conspirators.
Through all the transparent lying and grifting, I really believed that eventually fellow citizens would put aside their personal grievances with our government to step up and support our democracy. I was confident that a majority of our population would not give him another four years of the grift. And I was right. A clear majority voted him out. In what has been called the truest election in history, seven million more Americans voted for the alternative.
But now, fueled by lies and crazy conspiracy theories, a significant portion of his supporters have shown their true autocratic anti-democratic belief. What has occurred since the election is staggering and depressing. Though a clear minority, a significant portion of our population is now part of an organized conspiracy to maintain power for their own self-interest and the benefit of their donors. If you voted for Trump you are a foot soldier in that conspiracy. The damage you have done to our country and our democracy will last for decades. With the complete malpractice in handling the pandemic … the damage you have done to this country is incalculable. The rest of our lives will be lived in the shadow of COVID-19 deaths and your effort to kill democracy. It is deplorable and you should be ashamed.
Robert Anderson
Pullman
Desperate, undemocratic
It’s appalling that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers of the Washington 5th U.S. Congressional District, and Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho’s 1st Congressional District are so scornful of democracy as to support the seditious amicus brief filed by the Texas attorney general in an effort to overturn Biden’ s clear victory and hand the election to the corrupt and manipulative loser Trump.
Thank you to the sane and patriotic attorneys general of Idaho and Washington for not supporting this desperate and undemocratic act of subversion initiated by a state that seceded from in 1861 in order to perpetuate slavery.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Editorial control is a thing
Please exercise your editorial control and refrain from publishing letters like the screed from Jean Durtal in Monday’s paper. The blatant racism in his quote about Somalians serves no purpose but to normalize and racism and inflame our divisions.
There is no opinion value in his statement, and it goes beyond offensive and into hate speech. Such a practice of giving this ignorance and racism an audience in our public spaces only demeans our community and your role as a news source within that community.
Editorial control is a thing. Use it.
Michael Riley
Potlatch