We should be aware of proposed budget cuts
People need to be aware of what Trump’s new budget is cutting: science; Medicaid; food stamps; and help for disabled. These are only some of the cuts he is proposing and no doubt the Republicans will support him:
— National Institutes of Health: a cut of 7 percent, or $2.942 billion, to $36.965 billion
— National Science Foundation (NSF): a cut of 6 percent, or $424 million, to $6.328 billion
— Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science: a cut of 17 percent, or $1.164 billion, to $5.760 billion
— NASA science: a cut of 11 percent, or $758 million, to $6.261 billion
— DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy: a cut of 173 percent, which would not only eliminate the $425 million agency, but also force it to return $311 million to the U.S. Department of the Treasury
— U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Agricultural Research Service: a cut of 12 percent, or $190 million, to $1.435 billion. This includes fisheries and wildlife research
— National Institute of Standards and Technology: a cut of 19 percent, or $154 million, to $653 million
— National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: a cut of 31 percent, or $300 million, to $678 million
— Environmental Protection Agency science and technology: a cut of 37 percent, or $174 million, to $318 million
— Department of Homeland Security science and technology: a cut of 15 percent, or $65 million, to $357 million
— U.S. Geological Survey: a cut of 30 percent, or $200 million, to $460 million.
If he is reelected, Medicare will be on the chopping block.
Kathy Graham
Moscow
A thank you to residents for supporting schools
On behalf of the students and staff of Pullman Public Schools, we would like to thank the community for supporting the enrichment and technology levies and the bond in the recent election. The preliminary vote count shows 75.38-percent voter approval for the enrichment levy, 79.08-percent voter approval for the technology levy and 76.57 -percent voter approval for the bond. Thank you!
Thanks to your support, our school district is in a position to continue providing a quality education for each student while being fiscally responsible using the resources the community so generously provides. The levy funding will allow the school district to continue to offer extracurricular activities, athletics, security, technology and much more. Bond funding will allow us to renovate and expand Lincoln Middle School, addressing overcrowding and future enrollment increases.
In addition, Franklin Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Sunnyside Elementary will receive upgraded HVAC systems to improve air quality and provide cooling.
We are honored to serve Pullman Public Schools and are so thankful for our community. The results of this election highlight the engagement, support and leadership of the staff, families and community members and their commitment to providing quality educational experiences for all students.
We know that investing in our schools makes our community a better place to live, work and play. It is our hope that you will join us in our excitement about the future.
Bob Maxwell
Pullman School District Superintendent
Pullman Public SchoolsBoard of Directors
Will ‘untold human suffering’ solve the population issue
Last November, 11,000 scientists declared a climate emergency and listed six objectives to help prevent a climate catastrophe and “untold human suffering.” The most important objective they listed was achieving zero population growth. Our efforts at combating environmental problems has been like treating the symptoms of a disease rather than the disease (i.e. population growth).
These symptoms include environmental problems such as climate change, loss of habitat, species extinction, ocean acidification and plastic pollution, massive algae blooms, etc. as well as social problems such as poverty, hunger, starvation, disease, violence, massive migrations, etc.
Reducing population growth and immigration is the only way a country can achieve a stable population. This can be difficult because the culture, traditions and religions of many countries are hostile to many family planning methods. Also, the effect that immigration has on population growth needs to be controlled as it can be surprisingly large.
According to analysis of U.S. government data by the Center for Immigration Studies, immigration between 1990 and 2017 added approximately 43 million people to the U.S., including both immigrants and their progeny. The United Nations estimates that the U.S. will grow from 330 million to 434 million from 2019-2100 with most of this increase attributable to migration. If the U.S. had implemented a no immigration policy in 1970, its population would have peaked around 260 million people in 2030.I once had a conversation with a close relative, who was religious, about the population problem. I asked her how she thought her God would solve this problem and she unflinchingly said with hunger, starvation, disease, war, plaques, etc. God’s solution may also be the “untold human suffering” referred to by the 11,000 scientists mentioned above. Between the immigration advocates and the climate change skeptics, this solution appears to be the only one possible.
Dean B. Edwards
Moscow