Election resource available
Election Day is Nov. 2, and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Moscow has published a nonpartisan online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The league invited all Moscow City Council, Moscow mayoral and school board trustee candidates in Zones 2 and 5 to participate by answering contest-specific questions posed by the league. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to marking your ballot.
This “one-stop shop” for election information provides user-friendly tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and all have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidate information. A comparison tool allows voters to see candidates side-by-side for each contest.
The League of Women Voters of Moscow is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Moscow voters. We encourage everyone to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan — if eligible — to cast an informed vote confidently, whether by absentee ballot or in-person at the polls.
Murf Raquet(for the League ofWomen Voters of Moscow)
Moscow
Voting for Parker, Lewis
On Nov. 2, at least two new Moscow city councilors will be elected to serve Moscow for the next four years. We are fortunate to have Julia Parker and Hailey Lewis stepping up to serve our community in this capacity. It is critical to vote in local elections because the decisions made by our local elected officials have a direct impact on our quality of life in Moscow.
We have known Julia for more than 20 years. She is calm, knowledgeable, measured, empathetic and thorough. Julia genuinely cares for people and actively collaborates with others to address challenges and improve outcomes. She works with and for individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs in her leadership role in healthcare. Julia will do the same in her role as city councilor.
Similarly, we have known Hailey for more than 10 years. She is a shining example of a young adult with a passion for her community and a belief in her responsibility to give back, and in her words,“leave Moscow better than I found it.” Hailey is determined, open and honest, fair-minded and has boundless energy. She communicates and problem solves with individuals whose views do not always align with hers, and can work with anyone and everyone.
The strengths that these two women will bring to our city government will maintain and enhance Moscow as a vibrant, welcoming and safe community for all. Please join us in voting for Julia Parker and Hailey Lewis on Nov. 2.
Jack and Brandy Sullivan
Moscow