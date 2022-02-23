Bad speechneeds filtering
If I have learned anything in the last decade, it is that consuming news should be an active process. News consumed passively on social media feeds or aggregation websites is free and easily available, but someone paid for you to see it and to absorb whatever bias or misinformation they want you to see. Our current social and political turmoil, as well as the completely preventable 2000-plus daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll is the direct result of this. One method that I have utilized to actively consume my news is to pay for it. In this vein I became a subscriber to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
I have enjoyed its accurate and accountable coverage of local, national, and global news. However, I have become increasingly troubled by the contents of the opinion pages. Two of the “His View” column contributors regularly publish their utterly inexpert opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic with false and misleading information. This is dangerous and inappropriate even in an opinion section.
Many say that the solution to bad speech is more speech, but as we have seen so much lately, the truth does not automatically rise to the top in a battle of ideas. Many have refuted the false and potentially injurious claims both in letters to the editor and in the broader media landscape, and yet they persist in this newspaper. The solution to bad speech is gatekeeping platforms, barring untrue and harmful speech. The editor of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News does not choose to apply this very basic and reasonable filter to the entire newspaper, so I cannot in good conscience continue to monetarily support the paper with my subscription. I will be canceling my subscription, and actively seeking a more responsibly curated news source elsewhere.
Matt Hill
Moscow
Why some chooseto escape reality
I’d like to suggest that we stop trying to combat conspiracies with facts and reason. Doing so may reassure folks from the reality-based community, but people don’t go down the rabbit hole for lack of access to objective, reliable information. They embrace a false reality because it provides them a sense of hope, purpose, importance, and excitement that actual reality fails to. To ask them to give those up in favor of bitter truth is a hard sell.
Those who abandon reality typically do so to escape their own insignificance or powerlessness. When reality is bleak, a fantasy in which you are heroic and right (and everyone else is wicked or deluded) becomes incredibly enticing. Our country is rapidly changing politically, economically, technologically and culturally, and a lot of people are getting left behind who were once the cultural center. Adapting to such changes can be arduous, if not impossible, so many instead opt to pine for an idealized past that never existed and blame those now ascendant for taking it away. Thinking that someone (perhaps a whole shadowy cabal of anonymous someones) is conspiring against you is much easier than swallowing the fact that you can do everything right and still fail.
Phillip K. Dick defined reality as “that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn’t go away.” When conspiracy eventually gives way to reality, former believers should be met with compassion and understanding. Pointing out their irrational beliefs, when those beliefs were the only thing that let them feel safe, will only lead to further estrangement.
So, the next time you encounter someone deeply impassioned by things that don’t exist (e.g., CRT in public schools, rampant voter fraud, dangerous vaccines, the Deep State), remember that the issue is psychological rather than epistemological and respond accordingly.
Ryan Urie
Moscow