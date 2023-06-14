Larry Kirkland writes, “Death was quite clearly designed into life as a result of sin.” (Daily News letter, May 16).
But humans are not the only species that dies. I wouldn’t think that a just God would punish frogs for human sins, even though he doesn’t stop humans from killing and dissecting frogs in biology classrooms. So the question that is now keeping me awake nights: How do frogs sin?
Don Matteson
Pullman
Imaginary overviews
Carl Golden’s recent column (Daily News, June 8) was peculiar. He provides an imaginary overview of Biden’s reelection campaign, but he provides little evidence for his voyage of imagination. Could it be ESP Magazine?
In addition, he doesn’t seem to know that the description he provides is extremely similar to the actual Ronald Reagan campaigns of 1980 and especially 1984. Judging from the tone of his column, he doesn’t think very highly of President Reagan.
I look forward to his future columns in which he imagines the presidential campaigns of the various Republican contenders and discusses how he imagines that they plan to conceal their numerous flaws.
David Nice
Pullman
Hardly philosophical
The column by Scotty Anderson (Daily News, June 10) was hardly up to his standards. He touts the principle of “truth does not have politics.” Awkward but OK, then goes on to spew drivel about “woke,” defining the term as “social justice warriors.” Come on.
I call it the way I see it: “woke” has become an expletive and should be consigned as are the other bleeped words, denoting annoyance or impatience. If there exists social justice warriors, then let’s discuss their principles and practices. Let’s parse the substance, not the invective.
But then his column goes on to insist that his “right side of the isle” (misspelled on purpose?) “are logical rather than emotional.” But this woke blather is aimed squarely at the emotions. Purporting to hold a degree in philosophy, Anderson perhaps needs to consider his penchant for saying one thing and doing another.