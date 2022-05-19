Abortion andthe colonists
Discussions about abortion often circle around the question: “When does life begin?” It began long ago and continues from generation to generation, unless interrupted.
Whether by infanticide, abortion, birth control, or abstinence, that first-grade chair is empty, in any case.
People who call themselves pro-life Christians, but who support war, necessarily support the bombing of pregnant women — aborting their pregnancies. Such “pro-life Christians” have no moral standing from which to oppose nonwar abortions.
In America, family planning is a family affair. It’s in communist China that the government dictates the family’s reproductive planning. I hope America will not follow the communist example. The Declaration of Independence says that governments receive their just powers from the consent of the governed. Americans do not consent to any government sticking its nose into our bedrooms. Remember that colonists gave their lives to free us from an overreaching government. Respect that sacrifice.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Being ‘woke’ a compliment
Sorry, columnisty Scotty Anderson, you’re just not woke, which is a polite way to say that you are ignorant (“Left suffers from lack of consistency,” Daily News, May 14.)
Another way of saying it is that you are uninformed, lacking in knowledge, etc. We all are ignorant about a lot of things, so I’m not “dissing” you. Being woke is a compliment. Look it up in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. It means that one is “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues.”
You use woke as a demeaning label for political views that you disagree with, to justify not learning and being aware of social issues involved in the plight of blacks in America.
Terence Day
Pullman
Thoughts on abortion
I’ll make this brief.
1. Follow the science: A human, no matter what stage of development, is human.
2. Embedded within the genome of each fertilized human egg is a unique, irreplaceable human face.
3. A “safe” abortion is one in which only one person dies.
4. The vast majority of abortions are nothing other than a modern (but equally primitive) form of child sacrifice.
5. I am most definitely a pro-choice advocate — that is, all women must have an unconstrained right to choose whether or not to engage in sexual intercourse, which carries with it obvious potential physical and emotional benefits and liabilities.
Tom Richards
Moscow