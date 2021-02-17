No former Marines
In reference to the headline about Samantha Martinet becoming the executive director of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, I just thought you would want to know that there are no former Marines. Once a Marine, always a Marine. The only distinction is some Marines are on active duty and some are not. My four years plus on active duty as a bombardier navigator in the A6-A Intruder happened a few years ago, but I am still a Marine, just not on active duty. Ask any Marine and they will be happy to tell you the same story.
Dale Knowles
Moscow
Excited for Prichard’s future
Faculty members in the University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture personify artistic inspiration. Their work motivates and informs those studying art, and all our design students, as well as serves as inspiration for our community.
The kickoff for the 2021 Prichard Art Gallery season features the talent and dedication of our faculty. The exhibition, which opened Thursday, showcases their dedication to the art of making, creating and designing.
For more than 18 years, the Prichard has infused artistic excellence into our community, created conversations and helped us all imagine more. World-renowned, regional and local artists have shared this space of artistic excellence, a standard of quality that isn’t changing.
The Prichard is a pillar in our community, and one we hold dear. The decision to focus on our faculty and students provides meaningful opportunities for community engagement. Strategic changes to the gallery also help the bottom line of the college. We weighed carefully the need to maintain our strong academic programs and our desire to provide cultural reflection in our community. By blending the two, we all benefit.
The support of community volunteers, and partnerships with Palouse schools and the city of Moscow, have tremendous impact. For this we are grateful.
The Prichard is a force within the community; for learning, for teaching, for transforming. Its impact on the arts is incredible, and its story is one we’re proud to be a part of.
I’m excited for the future of the arts in Moscow, and for the opportunity we have as a college to share the talents of our students and faculty.
Shauna Corry
Dean of the UI Collegeof Art and Architecture
Moscow