Pluck out my eyes
Let me pluck out my eyes so I might not see your ugliness. Your political and philosophical views threaten our country. You do not rule out the use force to overthrow our constitutional government; you support efforts to deny women the right to abortion; you endorse state legislature’s actions to deny some Americans the right to vote; you reject legal immigrant’s right to enter the country; you advocate the idea that more guns will make us safer; you believe in the in the “Big Lie.”
Let me pluck out my eyes so that I might not see photos of when you were a baby, first-grade pictures when you had fewer teeth, your high school graduation photos.
Let me pluck out my eyes so that I might not see the visual moments captured of your times at summer camps, road trips with your family, hunting and fishing expeditions.
Let me pluck out my eyes to hide a visual record of your service to our country as a member of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard.
Let me pluck out my eyes so that I might not see your checks given to charities like the Red Cross, of your volunteer work in your town or across the country to help people devastated by hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes or forest fires.
I will not forget any of your opinions that I find so repugnant but my letter is a note to remind myself and others that to allow our prejudices to blind us to our shared humanity is wrong. Hopefully in the light of each new day I will find a renewed faith in all Americans.
Stan Smith
Viola
Vote Bohman
I know John Bohman to be an honest, hard-working man devoted to his community. He has spent many hours over the years volunteering for the school and fire department in Troy. John is a good listener and fair minded. He will give thoughtful consideration to all sides. I urge you to vote for John Bohman for Latah County commissioner.
Joanne Westberg
Moscow
None of his business
Timothy Moore’s recent letter outlines what he supports as a committed Republican. He doesn’t disagree with charges that many of his fellow Republicans are racists, homophobes, gun fanatics, anti-gay marriage, etc. He then sets out his own principles that include denying women the right to make their own reproductive decisions, opposition to transsexual hormone therapy and genital mutilation, the end of same-sex marriage and repression of homosexuality. I would ask Timothy and others who share his position, how these are any of his business, if they are practiced by his fellow American citizens and entail what would be victimless crimes. I assume Timothy is circumcised, for instance, and that this form of genital mutilation is acceptable to him. I urge good Americans to vote for Democrats who will not attempt to use their office to limit the rights of fellow Americans who don’t happen to conform to their own religious beliefs or lifestyles.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Like Wiley Coyote
Once again, Dale Courtney does a Wiley Coyote, jumping off a rock wall, falling into a deep canyon with an anvil coming down on top of him. He tries very hard to paint liberals as fascists, especially anyone associated with Biden. And all his arguments are duds.
Dale, there are 14 marks of fascism. Let’s see how the Republicans match up against them
1. A powerful and continuing nationalism: Who keeps yelling “Make America Great Again?”
2. Disdain for Human Rights: Which party is trying to eliminate the right of choice for women?
3. Identification of a common enemy: Which party is harping about the Southern border?
4. Supremacy of the military: Which party glorifies the generals while ignoring the plight of the enlisted?
5. Rampant sexism: Which party wants to return to rigid gender roles?
6. Controlled mass media: Fox Media, anyone? Truth Social?
7. Obsession with national security: Who is the “America First” crowd?
8. Religion and government intertwined: I could write a dissertation on the Republicans and evangelicals here.
9. Corporate power protected: Who wants to do away with the minimum wage?
10. Labor is restricted: Who is pushing for right-to-work laws?
11. Disdain for intellectuals and the arts: Seems like Dale recently did a piece about the “woke” crowd.
12. Obsession with crime and punishment: Certainly a motto for one party this year.
13. Cronyism: How about bypassing the pardoning process?
14. Fraudulent elections: Just claiming the past election fraudulent taints the current process today.
One other characteristic I have personally noted is the use of paramilitary organizations to force their opinion on others. There seems to have been a direct link between Trump and the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and others.
Dale, I can’t wait for your next bellyflop.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Loomis and Berglund
Are you ready to pay for more micromanagement from our uninspired, special-interest-controlled county commissioners? Ready to be taxed to the max on your property? Do you loathe transparency? Do you favor more government regulation?
If we keep voting like we have been, we’ll keep getting those same results. Latah County voters need dramatic change in the way our county does business. From transparent budgets, responsible spending and avoiding all conflict of interest, to commissioners who will actually fight for tax savings and our property rights.
Please join me in voting for the two people who can get the right things done. Vote Brian Loomis and Carl Berglund for county commissioner on Nov. 8.
Jennifer Beasley
Moscow
Common needs
Democracy? Truth rather than deception? Real consideration of the practical needs we all have? Laws that follow our state constitution? Reasonable approaches to help farmers, businesses and education for everyone in our area and our state? I hope we will all think about these factors when we vote. Close consideration has shown me that David Nelson (state senator), John Bohman ( Latah County commissioner), Tom Lamar (Latah County commissioner), and Kaylee Peterson (U.S. House of Representatives) share all of these concerns, while the people they are running against do not.
In this election, your vote can make a difference like we haven’t seen in our lifetimes. We need people who will work across the aisle to address the very real needs we all have in common. Please vote.
Mac Cantrell
Moscow
Nelson has earned vote
When I voted at the courthouse today, I knew I had voted for candidates who understand their duty to serve the people of Idaho. Topmost on my list was David Nelson. I met David many years ago when we both hosted an exchange student from Costa Rica. I was impressed even then with David’s organizational skills, his commitment to people and his ability to solve problems.
As a state senator, David applies these same skills, working across the aisle to enhance the lives of Idahoans. Sen. Nelson understands that a healthy future for Idaho will depend on our commitment to strong educational experiences and outcomes. He has worked tirelessly for increased funding for teachers and school facilities. His work on extending broadband access will further enhance our lives and the futures of our children.
David has also demonstrated his commitment to saving lives of Idahoans. He was instrumental in passing the statute that widened the availability, distribution, and administration of Naloxone, a powerful antidote for drug overdose. In addition, Sen. Nelson is an outspoken advocate for women’s health.
Lastly, I want to mention Sen. Nelson’s responsiveness to his constituents. Every time I have asked him about policy, impacts of bills, and even the meanings of terms, the senator has responded quickly and personally with full and respectful answers.
Clearly, we can count on Nelson for honest representation. He is an important and needed voice in the Idaho Senate. He deserves our vote.
Lauren Fins
Moscow
Gresback and pot
As a candidate for the Legislature, I would’ve thought that Tim Gresback had enough sense to not openly endorse breaking the law. So it was a shock when he openly promoted legalizing recreational marijuana in Idaho at the Moscow Chamber candidate forum. How could anyone vote for a candidate whose judgment is so profoundly impaired? The Legislature is supposed to carefully and thoughtfully draft legislation that benefits Idaho.
Recreational marijuana use is associated with increased rates of schizophrenia, learning impediments, motor vehicle accidents, increased medical costs, and crime — much of it at public expense. It is not a direction that Idaho should be taking. We need legislators who are hardworking, sensible, and honest — not manipulative opportunists who twist words for a living and normalize drug culture. Reelect Brandon Mitchell on Nov. 8.
Sue Boydston
Moscow
Swanson a proven entity
Once again, I am supporting BJ Swanson for Latah County treasurer. I know what it takes to be a good Treasurer, a good civil servant and a responsible tax collector. There is so much more to the county treasurer’s office than just collecting taxes. The treasurer is the public administrator, handling unattended deaths, reporting to the commissioners regarding available funds and cash flow and responsible for many banking accounts, all which must be balanced monthly.
These accounts include not only county investments, but court ordered funds, tax anticipation, both interest bearing and noninterest bearing. BJ understands these accounts, and knows where to get the best investments within Idaho Code. The treasurer doesn’t set the taxes but is responsible for preparing the bills and collecting the money and investing it until needed. It is a complex job and not one to be taken lightly.
BJ is honest, taking care of our dollars, her employees and most importantly her constituents. She has the integrity to uphold that honesty, even when it means confrontation. This integrity is what it takes to keep the office out of lawsuits.
BJ’s track record for the last four years has been stellar. I am very proud of how she has continued the tradition of service and community. The most recent struggle has been to replace an outdated computer system. BJ has studied the alternatives, worked with connected offices and has budgeted carefully to replace this old system. This is a huge task and not one to take on without research.
I have known BJ for more than 30 years and worked very closely with her prior to her taking office after my retirement. No one else can do the task as well as she.
Please join me in voting for BJ Swanson for county treasurer.
Lois Reed
Moscow