Pluck out my eyes

Let me pluck out my eyes so I might not see your ugliness. Your political and philosophical views threaten our country. You do not rule out the use force to overthrow our constitutional government; you support efforts to deny women the right to abortion; you endorse state legislature’s actions to deny some Americans the right to vote; you reject legal immigrant’s right to enter the country; you advocate the idea that more guns will make us safer; you believe in the in the “Big Lie.”

Let me pluck out my eyes so that I might not see photos of when you were a baby, first-grade pictures when you had fewer teeth, your high school graduation photos.

Tags

Recommended for you