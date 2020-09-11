We need leaders up to the task
One just has to genuflect to those selfless administrators at Washington State University. Not only do they miss direct contact with their 12,500 in-absentia students who have returned to Pullman to party, but they also miss fleecing their rich and bored parents.
Not content with having the fifth-highest per-capita infection rate of any U.S. campus, the brainiacs at Wazzu now want to run their own COVID-19 Infection Lab here on the Palouse, through which they hope to share their sinister bounty with gullible Northwest families in mid-October at an event called Family Weekend.
They have their sights on the innocent people of the greater Palouse, who are being forced to surrender their good health so Wazzu can make a buck or two off the Cougar parents who will soon be pouring into the area in a volume that will rival the flow of waters that scoured the great Channeled Scablands.
It seems to me that President “I know nothing” Schultz skipped the line for smarts when he was recruited to the ranks of the high and mighty. He also missed getting an adequate dose of how to accept responsibility. All he does is whine and help infect others.
I’m calling on Mayor Lambert, the Moscow City Council, the Latah County Commissioners and Gov. Little to build a wall on the Pullman highway to keep out the infectious hoard that will soon descend upon us like a Biblical plague.
Seriously, all we need are leaders for the times, who are up to the task.
Nick Sanyal
Moscow
Don’t give up on planet
The Latah Recovery Center signs posted around town read “don’t give up” and “it’s not too late.” My spirits lift when I see these signs. They shift my thinking toward an image of a healthier planet with robust plant life, abundant wildlife and clean air. There would be fewer intense storms, fires, floods and droughts. Our encounters with emerging zoonotic infectious agents would diminish. It’s not too late to reduce the high levels of carbon dioxide, which are damaging the atmosphere and the oceans.
I have faith in the scientists, engineers and economists that have come up with reasonable and effective ways to combat the carbon dioxide that we have generated. Congress is reviewing several pieces of legislation that can help in this battle. One bill that has significant support already is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). EICDA is designed to be revenue neutral; it assigns a fee to carbon dioxide that is returned to citizens as a dividend. Some individuals will use their dividend to offset higher prices while energy companies transition to clean power sources; others might use the funds to create new technologies. If we support this legislation, conditions will improve. Call your senators and representatives in Congress. They need to hear our voices. Don’t give up.
Trish Hartzell
Moscow