Disgraceful actions
Idaho’s U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have disgraced themselves and betrayed our country.
When they signed the Texas lawsuit contesting the presidential election results in four other states, had they not realized that Donald Trump’s 55-plus lawsuits attacking election procedures had failed for lack of evidence?
In an interview Dec. 12 with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, Trump himself refused to acknowledge his loss: “No, it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot.”
Donald Trump’s pathetic lies and the Simpson and Fulcher support of him have threatened our democracy to a point where it may not survive. Witness all the threats to election officials across the country and the stabbings in the streets of Washington, D.C.
Democracies are fragile. Pray that we can hold ours together.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Most do not relish the notoriety
And now, a second, provocative flouting of Moscow’s mask ordinance — a stunt that shut down Tri-State. Kudos to Tri-State’s managers, who sacrificed several hours worth of business to protect their employees’ (and the public’s) health.
Congratulations also to the organizers of this stunt. If the goal was to put our town on the map as a flashpoint in the culture wars that are tearing our country apart — and which this year, because of culture-war resistance to measures proven to save lives during a deadly pandemic, have resulted in the needless deaths of many thousands of Americans — then you have succeeded.
Be aware, however, that most of your neighbors do not relish such notoriety. We value the civility and the community spirit that make Moscow a great place to live, work and raise a family. To many of us who are Christians, it is especially disheartening to see such destructive, antisocial behavior being promoted by the leadership of one of our best known local churches.
What kind of a public witness to the gospel is this? Paul enjoins the faithful to respect duly instituted authority and its ordinances (Romans 13). Christians have always recognized the occasional need for civil disobedience against ordinances that themselves violate a higher law. But this hardly applies to simple public health measures that save lives during a pandemic.
Rob Ely recently wrote in these pages: “(Christians) are not called to carefully, resentfully keep track of all the ways we are being put upon. We are called to serve the Lord and to serve others.”
About half of coronavirus transmissions come from people who are not (yet) symptomatic, so what better — and simpler — way to do this than simply to respect common-sense measures that help us avoid unwittingly infecting our neighbors?
Kurt Queller
Moscow
Letter to Christ Church
I am referencing below an excellent letter to the editor by Jim Fisher from the Dec. 14 Daily News concerning Christ Church that for clarity’s sake bears reprinting and continued consideration. I hope your entire congregation has already had the interest to have read and think about it. In fact, considering the strength of the community’s outrage to your collective provocations and the gravity of the anti-Christian accusations against members of the church, I think it would be wise and appropriate in this charitable season for leader Doug Wilson to spend his next sermon explaining how endangering and antagonizing your neighbors is part of the Christmas spirit and the greater Christian character. ’Tis the season for earnest introspection.
If only you can find the honesty and moral courage to have Mr. Fisher’s letter read aloud, verbatim, to the congregation. It should only require a minute of your time. It’s easy to understand. He speaks for many others and he talks directly to each of you. And he nails you to the wall.
Wilson’s and your response can be spent convincing yourselves that you are instead the victims being nailed to a cross. I hope it becomes a group discussion. Perhaps you can collectively come to grips with the incongruity of your intent towards and the reaction from your neighbors that you profess to love. Explain, then, the piety and justification of your position and the failings of your neighbors and government. There should be a lesson in morality somewhere in there for us all.
No need to explain anything to me, sad to say, because I think I already understand too well the failings of my fellow human beings, especially those sanctimonious zealots who imagine they have none.
Richard Wesson
Pullman
More freedom and liberty
I would like to respond to Lucky Brandt’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 14 edition, “Freedom and liberty.” Thank you, Lucky. You nailed it! Lucky says, “This is America. We are free to wear a mask if we want. Or not.” And, “If you don’t like unmasked people you are free to stay home or patronize only masked businesses. We are Americans and this country exists because we didn’t (and still don’t) want the government controlling our lives. It is about freedom and liberty.”
Here, here, Lucky. You nailed it! All this government intrusion has got to stop. And I’m reminded of this every time I drive by one of these tyrannical speed limit signs. If you don’t like fast drivers on your street then you are free to keep your children at home inside. Or not.
And the lines! All these lines on our roads and all these rules about where I can and can’t drive. If you don’t like where I drive you are free, free I say, to stay off the roads. How is it the government’s place to tell me which side of the road I have to drive on and how fast I can drive?
I am sick of all this government control of our lives. Enough. It is about freedom and liberty!
Merry Christmas, and safe driving everybody.
Doug Park
Palouse
Wondering
Would the people who are following Doug Wilson’s orders drink the Kool-Aid, too?
Karen Johnson
Potlatch