It does need definition
In response to Mr. Larry Kirkland’s letter, “It needs to be defined” of Nov. 30, I would request this. Please, Mr. Kirkland, awaken from your dogmatic slumbers. Did I imply that critical race theory should be taught at all primary and secondary schools?
Indeed, I was pressing home a rhetorical point with my usual sledgehammer writing style. Do I honestly think teaching CRT at the high school level would be a good idea? Probably not (save it for the AP curricula).
Two reasons why I am not going to attempt to define CRT here. 1, Again, I am limited to 300 words 2. I am a WASP and not at all qualified to expound on the Black experience or any other person’s experience of a different race or ethnicity. However I can suggest picking up the recently published book “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones This work should/could be foundational in structuring a comprehensive course on CRT. At this point, whether or not Mr. Kirkland wants to dispute this doesn’t matter, racism is all pervasive in our society.
Also at this point, Mr. Kirkland’s letter goes sideways as he attempts to link critical race theory to “Godless Marxism.” What the H...? Marxism doesn’t even exist. It exists only as an idea in a political science or a philosophy course.
Mr. Kirkland, also pick up a copy of Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital.” You might like it. Read it alongside Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations.” Between these three books you should be able to fill the gaps in your knowledge of current events.
Brian Leffingwell
Moscow