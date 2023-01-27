Crista Worthy (column, Jan. 17) appears to have never read the Bible or is deliberately setting up a straw man to make her arguments against banning or limiting access to offensive books appear more logical. None of the mentions in the Bible of homosexuality, incest, rape, etc., are portrayed in a positive light or described in graphic detail. These incidents are portrayed for what they are, sins by fallen humanity against God. The library/school books being considered for banning access to youth are typically portraying sin as something fun or to be emulated because there may be momentary pleasure involved.
One reason the United States is experiencing numerous problems and divisions is because a portion of the population no longer believe in God or care about the survival of the country. History is replete with the rise of countries which endured for several hundred years and then disappeared because they turned from the values that make a country strong: strong families, strong communities and national unity. In the U.S., the family is disintegrating, there is increasing interpersonal disunity and the putting of personal pleasures before community and national cohesion. Books that teach age inappropriate actions or outright sin accelerate this national breakdown.
The best way to determine the appropriateness of questionable books, movies, etc., is through transparency and the fostering of community involvement in decision making rather than allowing secret decisions that may not reflect the best interests of youths parents and community. When the truth about secret decisions regarding questionable materials is revealed it alienates a significant portion of the public.
God is the ultimate source of truth and he has told us what is good for a family, community and nation. We need to pay attention or we will reap the consequences.
I believe many Congressional Republicans are floundering with truth. And sanity. They now oppose themselves. Plus, their actions have validated everything sane Democrats have written.
Republican deception is responsible for making regular government policies and operations confusing and chaotic. Swearing in George Santos honors this. And, by permitting maniacs to continue murdering students and citizens, by their homage to unfair subsidies and tax cuts, and by their ignorant climate beliefs (they make a) mockery of Christian and democratic values.
More proof: A slut is speaker of the House, now desperate for relevancy. McCarthy sold his soul to congressional election deniers who firmly control the House. They boast, “McCarthy is our whore.”
It is not humorous. Representing voters is their job. Paying blind obedience to corporations, big Pharma, banks, elite donors and Trump makes it clear to me MAGA Republicans and competent representation are nonexistent.
Joe Biden is not the problem. Despite clumsily mishandling government documents, Biden’s successful legislation stands in stark contrast to Trump. With smaller majorities, responsible representatives passed The Inflation Reduction Act, The Chips Act and more.
Contradicting their misinformation, the Illegal border crossing issue is king Trump’s creation — at a 50-year low before his majesty’s coronation. Donald insists COVID-19 is a hoax, yet still killing hundreds daily. He trusts brother Vlad over the FBI, and is incapable of helping “his people.” Congressional cultists are ready to blow up the country’s credit again, begin pointless investigations and legislate morality. But, whose?
What Republican congressmen stand for, I believe, is not climate change, crumbling infrastructure, unsafe drinking water, alternative energy, gun safety or crazed shooters.
The author of the Jan. 22 letter in the Lewiston Tribune, “Woke at WSU,” worries that his grandchildren will suffer because of Washington State University’’s diversity agenda. The university says students shouldn’t be made to feel bad about their ancestry but do have some responsibility for our historic mistreatment of Blacks. Responsibility, the author points out, links to an individual’s behavior which wouldn’t relate to past acts. But, acknowledging that Blacks were mistreated, maybe even by their ancestors, will allow our grandchildren to succeed in a different world from the one we grew up in.
Imagine a prospective employer comparing a WSU graduate with a similar UI graduate. One school prepared their graduates to thrive in a diverse workforce. At the other, professors can be jailed for teaching that same skill. We should celebrate WSU’s focus, not try to defund it.
Our state senator, Dan Foreman, has a bill (S1007) aimed at changing the Idaho Constitution. He proposes to overturn our existing statute that ensures civilian control of military forces in favor of unregulated militias. Sen. Foreman says the law on the books violates the Second Amendment.
However, going all the way back to 1886, the Supreme Court upheld a law that is similar to our existing law. The Supreme Court said the prohibition of men associating together “as military organizations” without legitimate government authority does not violate the Second Amendment to keep and bear arms. In fact, what it restricts is the training of military groups outside the bounds of law enforcement.
I see this as a protection of the common citizen. Do we want to see private militias in Idaho? Do we want these private militias to train and appear in public places whenever they please? This is not self-defense. These would be random, unregulated gangs. They might show up anywhere, anytime. At peaceful protest marches or at polling places. Law enforcement might be caught unawares and armed people would intimidate all who show up in public.
Idaho’s statute under attack restricts these military-style operations by private groups who are not accountable to law enforcement.
Maintaining this ban will continue to empower law enforcement to keep public order within the bounds of Idaho law and ensure individuals feel safe to exercise their ability to exercise peaceful free speech in the public square.
All the BS surrounding the debt limit reminds me of two quotes from Ronald Reagan.
“Government is like a baby: An alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other,” and “The nearest thing to eternal life we will ever see on this earth is a government program.”
Congress continues to prove these true.