Tuth to power
Thanks to Bill Brock for his outstanding piece on the gross incompetence of the administration in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is not about pointing fingers; it’s about protecting all of us from the lies and disinformation that are as dangerous as the pandemic itself.
We all have a responsibility to listen to and heed the advice of the scientific and medical communities in finding the most effective ways to stem the spread of the virus.
More power to the likes of Mr. Brock.
Meg Kelley
Pullman
Social distancing, wearing mask
In response to Kenneth Gordon’s April 7 letter entitled “I neither need nor want ‘help’ from government,” the point is that COVID-19 is more lethal than seasonal flu, so we might as well take the precautions that medical doctors advise.
In addition, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported in an April 7 article (“Local experts warn that COVID-19 is not the flu”) that local experts believe the coronavirus to be more transmissible than seasonal flu viruses.
So, I repeat my March 31 statement in this newspaper, in which I thanked everyone for practicing social distancing, since this will help protect those people served by the Disability Action Center who are at greater risk because they have underlying medical conditions.
For the same reason, I also thank everyone for wearing facial coverings in public places, as now recommended by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the federal government official directing our National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (and whom Mr. Gordon cited in his letter).
Miriam Hertz
Moscow