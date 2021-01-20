The latest nonsense
OMG, Scotty Anderson pulled a Trump, or a pathetic pile of … .
Anderson’s latest nonsense said all those hundreds of traitors, who desecrated the U.S. Capitol, were actually antifa. Seriously? Anderson wrote this, writing that all those morons were actually antifa who, astoundingly, angrily stormed the Capitol in disguise — as gun totin’, flag waving, maggot hat wearin’ right wingers. Only a duped Always Trumper could dream up such nonsense.
Get real son. I believe your op-eds have proven to be unresearched alternative facts, founded on conspiracy websites, which have been debunked time and time again. Just like the nonsensical “stolen election,” claim, which has been thrown out of so many courts there are none remaining to file an appeal.
Come now, Scotty, even President Chaos’ hand-picked Supreme Court justices (and McConnell’s children judicial appointments) have given Trump’s false assertions a laughable heave ho. It’s true, the justices all laughed, just not publicly. (Truly though, I made that up. But, that’s how misinformation and rumor get their sustenance. However, slightly different false information incited that angry mob.)
Anderson sure gets a “liberal” amount of room to be permitted to print these outlandish and most certainly nonsense, claims month after month. If he were a humor writer, that’d be one thing, but of humor, well, let’s not go there. But, maybe his multitude of deliriously happy admirers do. If only he were to write an ironic or sardonic comment for something like The Onion. But, as opposed to Anderson’s opinion, that publication brings it’s readers a level of enjoyment missing here. Unfortunately, what we are not getting is good information. What we are getting, though, is fascism. Call it Profa.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Cruz, a buzzard and roadkill
Ted Cruz asking people to tone down their rhetoric is about like a hyena telling a buzzard not to eat roadkill.
Linda Ross
Deary